It looks like GoT will film multiple Season 8 endings

If you think waiting two years for the final season of Game of Thrones to air is a killer, then just wait until you hear how HBO is going to handle the series finale. According to a recent interview with HBO's Head of Programming, Casey Bloys, GoT will film multiple endings and it will be done in an attempt to prevent hackers from getting the information and leaking it to the internet. This makes sense, considering GoT was plagued with hacks and leaks this summer while Season 7 was on the air, but it's a little annoying nonetheless because we want to know how this thing wraps up, gosh darn it!

Entertainment Weekly first reported on Bloys' comments, which were given during a talk at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania's Moravian College recently. While there, Bloys commented on how GoT would be handling the series finale. "I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens. You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

EW also made it a point to note that HBO didn't confirm or deny Bloys' observation, but it does stand to reason that the show would take this course of action. Over the summer of 2017, hackers made their way into the HBO mainframe and released a bevy of private emails and actual footage of multiple GoT Season 7 episodes on the internet ahead of their planned air dates.

It's certainly understandable that HBO would want to prevent any further embarrassment by hanging all of their hopes on the one, true series finale not being leaked to the world. But surely this plan will only cause more exasperation where production is concerned, right? Filming multiple endings will be no mean feat, depending on how long of an ending they're hoping to film.

If they do go through with it, let's just hope those multiple endings make their way onto the internet because without a doubt, the GoT fandom will want to know all the ways the creative minds of this show see things wrapping up in Westeros.