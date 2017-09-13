We wish we were Chrissy Metz in this pic

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: NBC

Print

If ever there was a moment we wished we possessed magical powers of transfiguration, that moment is now. If we did, we'd transfigure ourselves right into This Is Us star Chrissy Metz's shoes — 'cause in a photo currently going viral on Twitter, Metz finds herself smack-dab in the middle of a love sandwich, courtesy of her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.

More: Mandy Moore Posts This Is Us Sneak Peek, & It's Already Making Us Cry

On the plus side, the photo is further proof that Brown, Metz and Hartley can, in fact, get even cuter than we already thought knew they were. Alternately, we're not part of their precious squad, which gives us a serious case of sad-face emoji.

More: Even Regina King Is Joining the Cast of This Is Us

The actors have obviously formed a strong bond playing the beloved "Big Three" on This Is Us, also known on the show as siblings Randall, Kate and Kevin, respectively.

OH MY GOD THIS PHOTO pic.twitter.com/mcHh1sAZrR — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2017

The pic comes courtesy of a photo shoot with The Hollywood Reporter as part of the magazine's Sept. 13 cover. (But also, heaven.) And although you'll have to read the feature for all of the juicy details and accompanying photos, the benevolent Twitter gods did see it fit to share a second sneak peek.

More: Jack's Death Is Coming on This Is Us Whether We're Ready for It or Not

Sterling K. Brown isn't messing around in life/this THR shoot pic.twitter.com/rTlAQLk7DD — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2017

Mm. Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink. WE ARE THIRSTY.

Sadly, we have a little longer to wait before these three grace our screens once more. Season 2 of This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c, though, so don't forget to set your iCalendar reminds now. Until then, we can at least bide our time pretending to be Metz in this super-tasty sandwich.