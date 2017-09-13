Guess who's becoming a daddy again?!

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

It looks like Adam Levine has a whole lot more than the upcoming Season 13 premiere of The Voice to look forward to — in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Maroon 5 frontman's wife, Behati Prinsloo, casually announced that the sweet couple is expecting again.

Already sporting that happy mama glow, Prinsloo shared a photo of herself in a bikini with a noticeable baby bump. The caption simply reads, "ROUND 2...."

Of course, Levine and Prinsloo's new baby will be in good company. Aside from some pretty stellar parents, the little one joins the couple's one-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose.

Although Levine hasn't publicly responded to the announcement yet, it's likely only a matter of time before he gushes about his expanding family. At the rocker's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February of this year (where Dusty made her adorable debut), Levine couldn't contain his pride.

"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all," he said.

Prinsloo is equally over the moon about their growing brood.

In a recent interview with People, the model-mommy explained, "I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."

Both Levine and Prinsloo have even gotten tattoos to celebrate this "next-level" love. In May, Levine had "True Love" inked across his knuckles. As for Prinsloo, she had their daughter's name, Dusty, tattooed on her left arm. Perhaps the new addition will go on the right, then?

Congrats to the happy couple on this latest chapter in their lives. Levine-Prinsloo, party of four!