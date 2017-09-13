 
/

DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba & Fiancé Rob Derringer Reportedly Broke Up

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: David Livingston/Getty Images
Another Hollywood couple called it quits

It has been a rough summer for love. Some of our favorite couples (Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch? Anna Faris and Chris Pratt? Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell?) couldn't make it until the leaves started turning, and we've been left to pick up the pieces of our broken hearts as they pick up theirs. And the summer of breakups isn't over yet. It's claimed yet another celeb couple.

More: Insider Claims Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Split for One Very Simple Reason

Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba and her fiancé, Days of Our Lives star Rob Derringer, have reportedly called off their engagement.

Rumors have been flying for about a month now about the state of the couple's relationship, and those all came to a head over the weekend, when Inaba hosted an event in Hawaii for Olympic figure skater and season six winner Kristi Yamaguchi. Inaba wasn't wearing her engagement ring at the event, and she brought her mom and her plus-one, rather than Derringer. Even though she wouldn't comment on her relationship, those signs were pretty clear.

More: Blac Chyna's Lawyer Says Her Case Is About Women's Rights

This comes after Inaba posted a cryptic photo to Instagram, reading, "Just when I think I have learned the way to live, life changes," and captioned with a broken heart emoji.

.........

A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on

Even before that, she posted a video calling for her followers to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief, and she was clearly shown without her engagement ring on.

But even though Inaba clearly tried to keep her breakup under wraps for a little while, it's still brand new. She and Derringer spent part of July in Hawaii, and she posted photos from there showing them looking as in love as they had ever been.

We love Hawaii... #adventuresinlove #missingitalready #alohafriday

A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on

More: Jennifer Lawrence Is Being Blamed for Chris Pratt & Anna Faris' Split

Hopefully Inaba speaks out soon, so we can hear what happened to one of our favorite Hollywood couples.

