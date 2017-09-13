Pippa Middleton decided to switch up her look and we love it

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: HGL/Getty Images

Print

After a brutally warm summer, featuring a months-long European heat wave nicknamed "Lucifer" by hot, uncomfortable locals, anyone with long, thick hair would be ready to give it a chop in favor of lighter, cooler, bouncier locks. Pippa Middleton, as it turns out, is no exception, and was just photographed with a new look for fall: a should length lob.

More: 31 Celebrities Who Are Having the Best Time at Wimbledon

Middleton debuted the look while out on a bike ride in London, and paparazzi caught it from every angle, which will be really helpful when you need to show your stylist exactly what it looks like from all sides.

Pippa Middleton Matthews has a new haircut! Get the look: https://t.co/GF6MFbPv0E pic.twitter.com/JvMkVdX1D3 — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) September 12, 2017

More: Kate Middleton Was the Royal Discipliner at Pippa's Wedding

It was probably a long time coming for Middleton, who just got married four months ago, and likely didn't want to cut her long, curly hair before walking down the aisle — long hair is so much more versatile for wedding styles, after all. But a change in seasons is a great time for a new look, though temperatures in London are finally starting to fall, meaning Middleton won't even be able to enjoy the benefits that come from having shorter, lighter hair during hot weather. We'll just have to see if she keeps it short until next summer.

Middleton's big chop comes after her sister, Duchess of Cambridge the former Kate Middleton, chopped off several inches of her own hair. Kate didn't go quite as short as Pippa did, though, and still wears hers with a little bit of curl, compared to the straight lob Pippa is rocking in these photos.

More: Pippa Middleton's Australian Honeymoon Looks Chill AF

Now who's inspired to go get a new haircut?