Bring on the next royal wedding

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Ray Tamarra/GC Images

There's clearly another royal wedding coming and many of us are expecting the announcement from the Palace any day now. How do we know? Sources say Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle just met Queen Elizabeth II, which seems like a sure sign that she's about to be welcomed into the royal family.

Harry and Markle took a 3-week vacation to Botswana and Zambia in late August, and according to sources, they went straight from their trip to the royal family's summer estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland to see Harry's dad, Prince Charles, and his stepmom, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They also reportedly swung by Balmoral Castle, where the Queen was taking a summer break away from Kensington Palace.

"He wanted to introduce Meghan to the queen," and insider told Us Weekly. "It went well. It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters."

Markle has already met the rest of Harry's family, and his big brother, Prince William, is particularly taken with her, sources have said. Now that Markle has made nice with the entire family — and apparently has the Queen's blessing — Us Weekly reports that she and Harry may already be engaged, and just waiting for the right time to make an official announcement.

"These things are planned well in advance; it’s not easy to roll out that kind of news," a source told the magazine. "Everyone knows how happy Harry is and is excited for the day it’s announced."

Previous reports have said that Harry had an engagement ring made with diamonds from a broach that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, and rumors have been flying, saying he popped the question during the trip to Africa.

"Meghan and Harry are in such a good place — Africa took their relationship to a whole other level," an insider said. "They’re just crazy about each other."

OK, Harry, we're ready to know when to expect the next royal wedding!