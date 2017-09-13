This Real Housewives star is getting honest about her disease is a new memoir

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Her journey with Lyme disease was well documented on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now Yolanda Hadid is able to tell her her own story in full. With her new memoir, Believe Me, Hadid is opening up about Lyme disease, her bitter divorce from David Foster and what it was like filming the petty drama of RHOBH with a crippling disease.

Hadid's struggle to treat her Lyme disease was a well-documented storyline during her time on RHOBH. Viewers often saw the lengths to which she went to treat her symptoms, which included moving into a smaller apartment in Los Angeles to be closer to treatment facilities and specialists, changing her diet and hiring an assistant who was able to provide her with the proper medical treatment, both holistic and pharmaceutical.

Now that she's left the show, Hadid has chosen to really let her fans into her world and show them what kind of emotional roller coaster she has been on in her battle with the disease. Among some of the excerpts picked up on by E!, the most revealing ones have to do with learning two of her three children also have Lyme disease, her newfound friendship with singer Avril Lavigne, and her divorce.

While we saw a snippet of Hadid commenting on her children's diagnoses, she really opens up in the book about Bella and Anwar navigating life with Lyme disease the way she did at the beginning. In the book, she writes, "When I see the pictures of the spirochetes on his Fry Labs results, my anxiety goes from one to a hundred in mere seconds. My baby! How could this be possible? A wave of helplessness washes over me. I am totally pain-stricken. How can I cure Anwar if I can't cure myself?".

While it didn't help that she was accused of having Munchausen's by the other cast members of RHOBH when her symptoms worsened, it appears that Hadid found comfort in one unlikely friend: Lavigne. The singer also struggles with her own battle against Lyme disease, which Hadid witnessed firsthand during her first meeting with her. "Her light sensitivity from Lyme is so severe that she can't even take her sunglasses off when we are sitting in the living room, even though my blinds are closed. Avril's mother has been taking care of her, and I can see the fear in her eyes."

Perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow from these early excerpts is Hadid's comments about her ex-husband, Foster. While he appeared a caring and doting husband on RHOBH, the reasons for their divorce were never explicitly stated. Now, Hadid offers so clarity, awful though it may be, on what happened. "After having a front-row seat to my journey, he's actually saying that I used a SICK CARD?" she wrote, in reference to Foster allegedly saying that she had played her "sick card" and needed to get over her illness. "Who is he talking to? Who is influencing him? How did he come up with such an unkind statement? I don't deserve this."

Hadid's honesty is truly something else and hopefully, this book gives people a better view of the woman who has so clearly been struggling to get her side of the story heard for a while now.