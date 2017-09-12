 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Photo to Celebrate Two Years with Anderson East

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN
Print

It's hard to believe Miranda Lambert and her country music beau have been together this long

Time flies when you're having fun and churning out hit singles! Miranda Lambert and fellow country music star Anderson East celebrated their two-year dating anniversary on Tuesday, and the "Tin Man" singer couldn't resist a little romantic tribute in honor of her twangy beau.

More: Miranda Lambert Turned Her Heartbreak (& Three-Night Drinking Binge) Into Art

Lambert posted a super-cute photo on Instagram of her kissing East's cheek, captioning the snapshot, "Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th...' #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast."

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th..." #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast @bfluke

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

The first line, of course, is a lyric from the pair's country music duet, "Pushin' Time," which was part of Lambert's 2016 Album of the Year, The Weight of These Wings. Although not explicitly confirmed, the song certainly seems to lean into Lambert and East's love story:

"Are we fools for rushing in?/'Cause I already dread the end/Lonely ain't no place to start/I guess that's just where we are/Oh, how I remember well/The sunset on September 12th/I disappeared to get a drink/You still kept your eyes on me/Sometimes love acts out of spite/And good things happen overnight/Can't take it slow 'cause you and I are pushing time."

More: The Rumor About Miranda Lambert & Anderson East's Breakup Is Laughable

Although fans were initially stunned by Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton's decision to split in 2015, the shock has since evolved into happiness as both country superstars seem to have found love again — Shelton with punk-pop-rock queen Gwen Stefani, and Lambert with East.

The latter have kept their relationship pretty low-key, aside from the occasional interview comment and ridiculously adorable Insta-pics.

The snuggle is real... @andersoneast:@raytair @ape_lewis

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

However, East did reveal during a radio segment that he and Lambert unsurprisingly met through their music. Or, to be more specific, his. "Randomly enough, she came to one of my shows... A friend of hers introduced us," East told CMT After MidNite station 92.3 WCOL.

More: Miranda Lambert's Ditching the Last Thing Linking Her to Blake Shelton

The rest, as they say, is history. Lambert and East's relationship became public knowledge in December of 2015, and now here they are — celebrating two years together. Happy anniversary, y'all!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Feeling Brokenhearted? All You Need Are All the Best Movies for a Breakup
17 Celebs Who Spoke Up About Their Sexual Assault to Help Others
The Best Celebrity Photos From New York Fashion Week
The Best New Books to Read This Fall
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started