It's hard to believe Miranda Lambert and her country music beau have been together this long

Time flies when you're having fun and churning out hit singles! Miranda Lambert and fellow country music star Anderson East celebrated their two-year dating anniversary on Tuesday, and the "Tin Man" singer couldn't resist a little romantic tribute in honor of her twangy beau.

Lambert posted a super-cute photo on Instagram of her kissing East's cheek, captioning the snapshot, "Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th...' #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast."

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th..." #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast @bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The first line, of course, is a lyric from the pair's country music duet, "Pushin' Time," which was part of Lambert's 2016 Album of the Year, The Weight of These Wings. Although not explicitly confirmed, the song certainly seems to lean into Lambert and East's love story:

"Are we fools for rushing in?/'Cause I already dread the end/Lonely ain't no place to start/I guess that's just where we are/Oh, how I remember well/The sunset on September 12th/I disappeared to get a drink/You still kept your eyes on me/Sometimes love acts out of spite/And good things happen overnight/Can't take it slow 'cause you and I are pushing time."

Although fans were initially stunned by Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton's decision to split in 2015, the shock has since evolved into happiness as both country superstars seem to have found love again — Shelton with punk-pop-rock queen Gwen Stefani, and Lambert with East.

The latter have kept their relationship pretty low-key, aside from the occasional interview comment and ridiculously adorable Insta-pics.

The snuggle is real... @andersoneast:@raytair @ape_lewis A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 1, 2016 at 8:33pm PST

However, East did reveal during a radio segment that he and Lambert unsurprisingly met through their music. Or, to be more specific, his. "Randomly enough, she came to one of my shows... A friend of hers introduced us," East told CMT After MidNite station 92.3 WCOL.

The rest, as they say, is history. Lambert and East's relationship became public knowledge in December of 2015, and now here they are — celebrating two years together. Happy anniversary, y'all!