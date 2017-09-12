Get ready to say goodbye to another favorite character, Grey's fans

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

This much is certain: if you're gonna be a fan of Grey's Anatomy, you've got to have thick skin. No, this is not a franchise where everyone gets their happy ending — but it's full of endings, nonetheless. And the latest bit of casting news to come out of ABC's medi-drama means Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will soon be losing one of their finest.

Don't fret just yet, though, because this casting shakeup isn't entirely a bad thing. According to E! News, Jason George (aka Dr. Ben Warren) will be leaving Grey's Anatomy. Go ahead and grieve his departure for a moment; we'll stand by.

Now, ready for some good news? George isn't going very far. In fact, he'll be under the same Washington-based, Shonda Rhimes umbrella as a star on the upcoming as-of-yet untitled Grey's spinoff about members of the Seattle Fire Department.

While this was hinted at heavily during the Season 13 finale — remember when Ben ran into the burning hospital to help save Dr. Stephanie Edwards? — the network remained vague about potential casting for the spinoff.

Until now, obviously. After The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, George tweeted in confirmation, saying, "Oh, and um... this is happening... the #greysanatomy universe is expanding."

Oh, and , um,...this is happening...

The #greysanatomy universe is expanding https://t.co/OD197rxHGT — Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) September 12, 2017

George also retweeted a post by Stacy McKee, an executive producer, editor, writer, and co-showrunner on Grey's. McKee will be helping to helm the new series, too.

I keep finding the best bosses to work with.@stacysmckee16 has known the #greysanatomy universe longer than she's known her kids https://t.co/1bLfEWlYF7 — Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) September 12, 2017

So far, the only other casting news that has been announced is the recently canceled Rosewood's Jaina Lee Ortiz. Whether Ortiz will play the ensemble drama's lead has yet to be determined.

Happily, George will remain on Grey's as a series regular until the spinoff drops into ABC's rotation, which is rumored to happen midseason of 2018.

Could this affect the marriage of Ben and Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson)? It's a distinct possibility, since it's unclear how Ben will make the transition from Grey Sloan to the Seattle Fire Department. However, it will be nice to see George — who, IMHO, is highly underrated — land squarely in the spotlight.