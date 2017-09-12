Fans of The Handmaid's Tale, meet your next binge-watch

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Jan Thijs/Netflix

Print

On the heels of the success of Hulu's series The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix needed its own adaptation of a Margaret Atwood bestseller. It may have found a hit in Alias Grace, which, based on the first trailer that just dropped, looks to be a creepy thriller that rivals the Hulu award-winner.

More: What to Watch When You Don't Know What to Watch

Check out the trailer for yourself, but buckle up, because it's a pretty intense two-and-a-half minutes.

According to Netflix, "The six-hour miniseries follows Grace Marks, a poor, young Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who, along with stable hand James McDermott, was convicted of the brutal murders of their employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery, in 1843." But watching the trailer shows that even though she was convicted, Marks may actually be innocent, and there are clearly some other (mental? supernatural?) factors at play here.

More: Ranking All of Netflix's Summer TV Shows & Movies So Far — What's Worth the Watch?

Alias Grace is based on Atwood's 1996 novel of the same name, which follows historical events — the famed 1843 murders actually happened — but through the lens of Marks' fictional doctor, Simon Jordan, who tries to reconcile the brutal nature of the murders with the Marks he knows: a gentle, meek woman. The novel features twist after turn, and it's probably a safe bet to assume the Netflix series will too.

The miniseries adaptation has been in the works since 2012 when it was first slated to be a feature film. Probably wisely, its writers and producers decided a miniseries was a better fit — fans of the book will know that even six hours will be cutting it close to tell this tale.

More: What's Coming & Going on Netflix This September

All episodes of Alias Grace will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix on Nov. 3.