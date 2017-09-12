 
Jimmy Kimmel Brings Newborn Son to First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Love's Alex's Lemonade
Jimmy Kimmel's son is looking healthy & happy with his dad

It's about time we finally get a look at Jimmy Kimmel's newborn son. Little Billy Kimmel was born on April 21, but soon after he arrived, Kimmel announced the newborn would need heart surgery to treat his tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia, a type of congenital heart defect that causes five different distinct abnormalities. Billy's first heart surgery happened almost immediately after he was born.

But now, Billy is doing well, even though he will need more heart surgeries in the future. Kimmel has been sharing updates on Billy's health both on his show and on social media, and Billy has finally made his first public appearance: at a Los Angeles Alex's Lemonade Stand event, a charity that raises money for childhood cancer research. After such a rough start with a life-threatening illness, it's no wonder Billy and his mom and dad and big sister, Jane are supporting other kids who are fighting for their health and lives.

Jimmy Kimmel's son is looking healthy & happy with his dad
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Love's Alex's Lemonade

Little Billy was fast asleep against Kimmel's chest while his wife carried Jane, who enjoyed a glass of lemonade. Aren't they just the picture of an adorable family?

They've come a long way from when Kimmel took a break from the jokes he normally cracks on his show and delivered a tearful message telling fans about Billy's fight for his life. The hard times the Kimmels have gone through even ended the host's longtime feud with his rival Jay Leno.

We couldn't be happier to see that Billy is doing so much better now. We hope he continues to improve and that things get easier for the Kimmel family moving forward.

