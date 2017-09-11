Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's son is Team #KelsoAndJackieForever, and we are here for it

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Need more ammunition in your arsenal for waging war against anyone who says Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren't one of Hollywood's cutest couples? You got it. 'Cause Kutcher just shared a photo of the high-profile pair's son that is sure to win anyone over — not to mention make fans of That '70s Show revel in nostalgic delight.

"Yes, this is my son's outfit today," Kutcher wrote on Instagram of their 10-month-old son, Dimitri. Kutcher then added the hashtags #that70sshow and #kelsoandjackieforever to the caption, referencing the fact that he and Kunis actually appear on the t-shirt in the form of their That '70s Show alter egos.

Yes,this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

It was during the filming of the series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, that then 14-year-old Kunis and 19-year-old Kutcher formed their close friendship. The pair played onscreen love interests (and fan favorites) Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

As meet-cutes go, though, it wasn't exactly love at first sight. Kunis and Kutcher have both confessed they initially looked at each other in a little-sister-big-brother kind of way. They remained friends, however, and obviously realized their feelings for each other evolved over time — the couple married in 2015 and, in addition to son Dimitri, have a 2-year-old daughter named Wyatt.

It's probably safe to assume she's Team #kelsoandjackieforever, too.