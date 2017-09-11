Meghan Markle's latest move is further proof she's following in royal footsteps

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Guillermo Proano/WENN

Print

Thanks to a lovely bit of Brit arm candy by the name of Prince Harry, Suits actress Meghan Markle stays in the headlines these days. And, surely, the fact that the makeup artist on her October Vanity Fair cover shoot was the same makeup artist used by Princess Diana for her own Vanity Fair shoot will do little to squelch the rumors that Markle will soon be royalty herself.

More: Meghan Markle Is Officially a Part of Prince Harry's Royal Squad

Of course, the interview made waves on its own — opening up for the first time about her relationship with Harry, Markle didn't hold back. Asked how she deals with all of the hype, she told the magazine, "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

As if that wasn't enough to set the tongues of royal family fans wagging, a seemingly innocuous Instagram post shared over the weekend revealed that Markle and Princess Diana's Vanity Fair photo shoots shared one key element: a makeup artist.

More: The Queen Reportedly Grants Prince Harry Permission to Wed

The makeup artist's name is Mary Greenwell, and she didn't just work with Diana on her Vanity Fair cover shoot. She was also the makeup artist for the princess' 1991 Vogue cover. Her other high-profile clientele over the years has included supermodels such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

On Sept. 7, Greenwell featured Markle's Vanity Fair photos to her Insta, calling the occasion "such a lovely day."

Meghan Markel for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day. #marygreenwell #meghanmarkle #makeup#makeupartist scroll for more A post shared by Mary Greenwell (@marygreenwell) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Was this a case of royal coincidence? Or did the magazine mastermind the matching makeup artist? Is it possible Markle did the research and made the request herself? It's anybody's guess. Still, our royal-engagement-loving hearts are choosing to believe Markle's makeup artist choice was a little nod to Harry's late mother.

More: Meghan Markle's Royal Transformation Is Almost Complete