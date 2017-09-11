ABC promises "hearts will race" in fast-paced new Bachelor promo

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

If you're still salty Peter Kraus wasn't tapped to be the next Bachelor, you may not be too pumped to hear that ABC just revealed the inaugural promo for Season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. (that was quick, right?!). But, hey, just think of this as your first chance to see what all the fuss is about.

While the teaser trailer seems to be fast-tracked, ABC is all about surprises these days. After all, it was only a week ago the network threw Bachelor Nation for a big loop by announcing Luyendyk would be in the driver's seat this season.

Many fans, of course, were gunning for Kraus, a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay. While host Chris Harrison insists Kraus was in the running up until the last minute, the timing simply wasn't right. On the plus side, Harrison also hinted that Kraus could very well be a future Bachelor, so that's something.

For Season 22, though, ABC opted for Luyendyk — the 35-year-old race car driving runner-up from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette.

Producers are clearly keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes that fans will fall in line with their surprising choice, especially since it's been five years since Luyendyk appeared onscreen. And judging by the comments he made on Good Morning America, Luyendyk was just as surprised as the next person that he was chosen for the job.

"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind. It just hit me that yeah, I'm here," he revealed.

At only 16 seconds long, the new teaser trailer doesn't tell us much, but it does play up Luyendyk's reputation as being the "best kisser of all time" (aka the Kissing Bandit). It also promises hearts will race, which is surely just the first of many race-car-related puns that will pile up this season.