Now we know what went wrong with Lady Gaga and her soulmate

If there's one celebrity couple we always hoped would get back together and go the distance, it was Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney. They were so adorably in love, and when they broke up, we had questions about why that were never answered. Until now, that is. In her Netflix documentary, Gaga 5'2", which just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, Gaga finally reveals what went wrong with her seemingly perfect romance with Kinney.
More: Lady Gaga Will Defend Kesha in Court Against Dr. Luke's Defamation Case
At the beginning of the film, which gives fans a never-before-seen look into the behind-the-scenes parts of Gaga's life, she reveals in front of the cameras that she and Kinney are having some struggles.
"Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks," she says. "My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."
Later on, as she's appearing in Bradley Cooper's film A Star Is Born, the breakup happens and she tearfully talks about the effect her career has had on her relationships. "My love life has just imploded," she says. "I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."
More: The World Is So Thirsty for a Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper Romance
Gaga and Kinney were together five years before they broke up by announcing on Instagram that they were soulmates but taking a break.
Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other.
More: Lady Gaga's New Starbucks Drinks Caffeinate for a Good Cause
We now know the breakup was actually permanent, but Gaga seems pretty happy now with her manager-turned-boyfriend, Christian Carino, so we're willing to finally let it go.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started