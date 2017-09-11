Now we know what went wrong with Lady Gaga and her soulmate

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If there's one celebrity couple we always hoped would get back together and go the distance, it was Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney. They were so adorably in love, and when they broke up, we had questions about why that were never answered. Until now, that is. In her Netflix documentary, Gaga 5'2", which just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, Gaga finally reveals what went wrong with her seemingly perfect romance with Kinney.

At the beginning of the film, which gives fans a never-before-seen look into the behind-the-scenes parts of Gaga's life, she reveals in front of the cameras that she and Kinney are having some struggles.

"Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks," she says. "My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

Later on, as she's appearing in Bradley Cooper's film A Star Is Born, the breakup happens and she tearfully talks about the effect her career has had on her relationships. "My love life has just imploded," she says. "I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

Gaga and Kinney were together five years before they broke up by announcing on Instagram that they were soulmates but taking a break.

Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other. A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

We now know the breakup was actually permanent, but Gaga seems pretty happy now with her manager-turned-boyfriend, Christian Carino, so we're willing to finally let it go.