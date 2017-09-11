 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger Reunited & Yes, It Felt So Good

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Print

Who knew we'd have so many feelings about Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger?

It's been three years since Avril Lavigne performed onstage, and it's been almost two years since she split from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. But neither of those things mattered when Nickelback performed at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre over the weekend and Lavigne made a surprise appearance to join the band.

More: 12 Celebrity Brides Who Wore Unconventional Wedding Dresses

Video of the show captured Lavigne getting called up to the stage and Kroeger teasing her for how long it's been since she performed live.

"Avril? If you’re feeling comfortable onstage, which I would imagine you do," he began. She interrupted, telling him, "I haven’t been onstage in like, three years." Then, as the band starts to play behind them, Kroeger tells Lavigne, "Work the stage. Work it! Work it, girl!"

More: Avril Lavigne Sparks More Chad Kroeger Reunion Rumors (PHOTOS)

Lavigne then joins him in singing the band's hit song "Rockstar," although it sounds like she struggles a little to find the key. Overall, they don't sound too bad, considering how long it's been since Kroger and Lavigne have been together and, more than that, since Lavigne has performed on stage. Even though it wasn't a mind-blowing performance or anything, the crowd seemed to absolutely love it. Lavigne also clearly had fun. During a break in the song, Kroeger asked her how it felt to be back onstage, and she replied, "It’s been forever. I love it. This is awesome."

Lavigne and Kroeger were married from July 2013 to September 2015, and since their breakup, they seem to have remained friends. She still defends Nickelback from all the flak it gets for being the world's most hated band, and joining them onstage isn't exactly a move that a bitter ex would make. So, that has to count for something, right?

More: Avril Lavigne Updates Fans on Lyme Disease With Inspiring Message

We're sure this is going to spark some reunion rumors for these two, but we're still going to bet that they're just friends. Sorry, guys, don't get your hopes up.

Tagged in
chad kroeger
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
17 Celebs Who Spoke Up About Their Sexual Assault to Help Others
The Best Celebrity Photos From New York Fashion Week
The Best New Books to Read This Fall
12 Things to Know About Ryan Phillippe & Reese Witherspoon's Daughter, Ava Phillippe
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started