Who knew we'd have so many feelings about Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger?

It's been three years since Avril Lavigne performed onstage, and it's been almost two years since she split from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. But neither of those things mattered when Nickelback performed at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre over the weekend and Lavigne made a surprise appearance to join the band.

Video of the show captured Lavigne getting called up to the stage and Kroeger teasing her for how long it's been since she performed live.

"Avril? If you’re feeling comfortable onstage, which I would imagine you do," he began. She interrupted, telling him, "I haven’t been onstage in like, three years." Then, as the band starts to play behind them, Kroeger tells Lavigne, "Work the stage. Work it! Work it, girl!"

Lavigne then joins him in singing the band's hit song "Rockstar," although it sounds like she struggles a little to find the key. Overall, they don't sound too bad, considering how long it's been since Kroger and Lavigne have been together and, more than that, since Lavigne has performed on stage. Even though it wasn't a mind-blowing performance or anything, the crowd seemed to absolutely love it. Lavigne also clearly had fun. During a break in the song, Kroeger asked her how it felt to be back onstage, and she replied, "It’s been forever. I love it. This is awesome."

Lavigne and Kroeger were married from July 2013 to September 2015, and since their breakup, they seem to have remained friends. She still defends Nickelback from all the flak it gets for being the world's most hated band, and joining them onstage isn't exactly a move that a bitter ex would make. So, that has to count for something, right?

We're sure this is going to spark some reunion rumors for these two, but we're still going to bet that they're just friends. Sorry, guys, don't get your hopes up.