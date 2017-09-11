She's finally talking about losing to Donald Trump

Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The 2016 election was memorable in more ways than one, but the one genuine reaction we as a nation didn't see was the reaction of the losing candidate. Now, Hillary Clinton is talking about the 2016 election, her loss to Donald Trump and the future of her political career. A Sunday morning interview on CBS Good Morning revealed that Clinton has been going through a spectacular range of emotion as she has processed her loss and moved onward from it, which includes writing her new book, What Happened.

During her Good Morning interview with Jane Pauley, Clinton's first comments were a good indicator of her current state of mind regarding the election, the results and the months that followed: "I am good. But that doesn't mean I am complacent or resolved about what happened. It still is very painful. It hurts a lot." Ouch, now my heart is hurting for her, too.

Clinton went on to discuss what it was like on election night for her and what it felt like to realize that she was, in fact, going to lose. It sounds like she was just as hopeful as many of us were on the night. "I just kinda went in the bedroom, laid down on the bed, just thought, 'OK. I just have to wait this out.' But then, midnight, I decided, 'Well — you know, looks like it's not gonna work.' I felt like I had let everybody down."

It can certainly hurt all over again if you, like me, were one of the people who voted for Clinton and hoped that she would win the presidency in 2016. While her loss was a blow and giving a concession speech (which she hadn't written ahead of time because she had planned on just winning) knocked her back, she is now looking toward the future.

According to Clinton, there are no more presidential campaigns left in her system, but her life as a public servant and her government work is far from over. "I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake," she told Pauley.

Her subsequent comments about President Trump revealed her attitude toward him and explained why she feels she cannot stop working for the American people. "We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president," Clinton said. "He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, 'Boy, it's so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea.' Well, yeah, because it's not a show. It's real. It's reality for sure."

It's refreshing to hear Clinton's candor about the current state of politics and the president coming through in an interview. However, it's still tough to know that she was truly knocked off her feet by her loss. Here's to hoping that her future in government is filled with enough wins to make up for it.