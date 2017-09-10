Fans witnessed a heartbreaking moment at Janet Jackson's Houston concert

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: WENN

Print

In a heartbreaking moment caught on film by fans in the crowd, Janet Jackson broke down in tears onstage in the middle of her Houston, Texas, concert on Saturday night. At the time, the singer was performing the song "What About" from her iconic 1997 album, The Velvet Rope.

Accompanying the song, which is about domestic violence, Jackson's female dancers acted out the volatile lyrics.

More: Janet Jackson Releases First (Adorable) Pic of Her Son

"What about the times you yelled at me?/ What about the times I cried? You wouldn't even hold me/ What about those things?/ What about that, what about that?/ What about the times you hit my face?/ What about the times you kept on when I said, 'No more please'/ What about those things?" the lyrics state.

Jackson seemed OK, if not a bit shaky, at the start of the song. More than once during the song, though, Jackson appeared overcome with emotion. At the close of the song, as the crowd cheered, Jackson gestured to the female dancers acting out the abuse, sobbing, "This is me."

More: Janet Jackson's Wallet Is Going to Benefit Big Time From Her Divorce

Jackson and her businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, split in April of this year, following five years of marriage. The couple has one child together, a son named Eissa who was born in January.

Although relatively little is known about the couple's private life, tabloids have frequently rumbled with rumors of trouble.

"She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts," a source told Page Six, adding, "It drove her crazy, and she felt she was losing her fan base."

More: The Woman Claiming to Be Janet Jackson's Daughter Has Receipts

It's unclear at this point whether Jackson's emotional breakdown points toward alleged domestic abuse in her marriage to Al Mana.