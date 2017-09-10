 
Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Gush About Daughter Ava on Her 18th Birthday

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: FayesVision/WENN
Little Ava Phillippe is all grown up, and her famous parents are super sentimental about it

Warning — the following news may make you feel, well, old. Because little Ava Phillippe just turned 18 years old, and she's got the adorably sappy social media posts from her famous parents to prove it.

More: Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute to Reese Witherspoon in the Most Hilarious Way

The daughter of exes Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Ava has grown up in the public eye. Yet the teen, who draws routine comparisons to her mom, has largely managed to avoid the spotlight in lieu of a more low-key life with her family.

And judging by the birthday posts her parents shared on social media, Ava is a pretty cool "kid."

For her part, Reese shared a super-sweet throwback photo of herself with her tiny twin. "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphilippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence, and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE [heart] and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18," the Home Again actress wrote.

More: Reese Witherspoon Has the Best Reason for Wanting Legally Blonde 3 to Happen (VIDEO)

Reese followed that up with a picture of her gorgeous "little" girl, captioning the candid shot with a simple hashtag: #18.

#18

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Ryan really couldn't resist gushing. The obviously proud papa shared an entire series devoted to Ava, starting with a multi-picture post. He cutely captioned it, "Happy birthday, punk. I love you more than any strangers need read, but..."

happy birthday, punk. i love you more than any strangers need read, but...

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on

"You are the coolest."

you are the coolest

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on

"Smartest"

smartest

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on

"Most beautiful daughter a father could ever have"

most beautiful daughter a father could ever have

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on

"And even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl."

and even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl. happy 18th, princess

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on

On her own Insta, Ava shared a photo of her younger self along with a separate post revealing one of the gifts given to her by Reese. "18 letters that made me cry (hard) today, courtesy of my lovely mother," Ava captioned the photo.

More: Ryan Phillippe Tells Us How He Really Feels About Dating Katy Perry

18 letters that made me cry (hard) today, courtesy of my lovely mother.

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

Cue all the feelings, right? It sounds like Ava is a lucky girl to have parents like Reese and Ryan — who are clearly also fortunate to have such an amazing kid.

Happy birthday, Ava!

