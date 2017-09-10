Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are about to say 'I do' to more than just BDSM

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

If you can believe it, the Fifty Shades franchise just got even more intense. On Sunday, the first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed dropped — and it revealed some decidedly dark days are in store for Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. Or should we say Mr. and Mrs. Grey?

That's right; the first look at the third and supposedly final Fifty Shades film isn't entirely foreboding. The trailer begins with Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) getting hitched. Predictably, they both look stunning.

"I solemnly vow to love you faithfully, forsaking all others. I promise to trust and respect you and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live. All that I have is now yours," Christian is heard reciting as Anastasia's gown is buttoned up.

After the wedding, the newlyweds board their personal jet ("You own that?" Anastasia asks. "We own that," Christian responds). We're then treated to a shirtless Christian while the happy couple honeymoons, followed by a few glimpses of their erotic interludes.

It would appear, though, that things soon go south... and not in the fun naughty way.

There's a gun, Anastasia nearly being run off the road in her beautiful Audi, and what one can only presume is Anastasia being kidnapped by a mysterious man brandishing an extremely large knife. So, uh, I guess you could say the honeymoon is over?

Fans of the book likely recognize the sequence of events as part of Anastasia and Christian's storyline created by the writer of the Fifty Shades series, E.L. James.

If you haven't read the books, you can catch up on what's really happening in the Greys' world when Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on Valentine's Day of 2018.