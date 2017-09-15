Your '90s crush is still a heartthrob

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living ...

JTT! Who didn't have a massive crush on the '90s star? From Home Improvement to Man of the House to The Lion King to Wild America to I'll Be Home for Christmas, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was a huge star back in the day.

But now? The 36-year-old has pretty much removed himself from the spotlight for good. In March 2013, around the time he made somewhat of an acting comeback on Last Man Standing (he also directed a few episodes) with his former Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen, Thomas opened up to People about why he left acting after a lot of success.

"I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he said before adding, "I wanted to go to school [he attended Harvard, Columbia and St. Andrew's University in Scotland], to travel and have a bit of a break." He continued, "I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."

Currently, he lives in Los Angeles and is working on directing and writing scripts. He told People, "I watch a lot of movies, I hike, I stay up on shows and theater."

There's a good chance that Thomas might soon be back on Hollywood's radar. His TV mom, Patricia Richardson, dished to Us Weekly in February 2016 that he and Zachery Ty Bryan (he played his brother on Home Improvement) are working together. "I do stay in touch with Zach and Jonathan who in fact have written a really wonderful pilot that is sort of R rated and are shopping it around town,” she revealed.

Seeing as he stays mostly out of the limelight, you're probably wondering what the heck Thomas looks like now. There aren't any recent pictures of him from 2017, but you will soon see what JTT looked like in 2013 (yes, he remains very much a heartthrob).

Before revealing what he looks like today, let's take a walk down memory lane by browsing through a few photos of how we remember him.

When he was a kiddo

This photo was taken in 1991. Can we talk about how tiny both Thomas and Bryan are?

His Home Improvement days

Here are the three Taylor brothers all the way back in 1992.

Starting to grow up

In 1995, Thomas was definitely beginning to transform into quite the looker.

When he got really hot

Well, hello, JTT in 1999.

So what does he look like now? You'd better prepare yourselves for some crushworthy photos.

The 2013 JTT

Never have glasses looked so good.

His Last Man Standing debut

Yeah, Thomas hasn't changed a bit.

Let's keep those fingers crossed that he somehow ends up on the big or small screen in the near future. Really, who doesn't want a little more JTT in their lives?