Of course George Clooney had a solid naming strategy for his twins

Being a celebrity is tough. George Clooney knows this better than maybe anyone on the planet. Which is exactly why he didn't want to make it even more difficult on his twins then he knew it would already be.

For the new dad, this even extended to his naming strategy when he and his wife Amal Clooney were picking first names for the two little ones.

They ended up with Ella and Alexander, but it wasn't without plenty of forethought.

According to a new interview with Paris March, which People shared, Clooney explained, "We didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything. They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity."

He previously expanded on this comment in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, "We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names."

Hollywood A-listers do generally err on the side of, well, unique in their baby naming. Beyoncé and Jay-Z named their twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their daughter North West while opting for Saint West for their son. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple. And on and on the list goes.

As for the twins' dispositions, Clooney joked with Paris Match that Alexander is a "moose."

"Literally, he just sits and he eats," he said.

As for Ella? "She looks like Amal, thank God." Clooney added that his daughter is "very elegant and all eyes."

Awe!