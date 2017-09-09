Kristen Bell is Officially the Best Co-Star in Hollywood

Kristen Bell came to Josh Gad's rescue when his family was in danger of getting caught in the midst of Hurricane Irma.
Gad shared the heartwarming story on his Instagram, thanking Bell for getting his family to safety.
"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," he wrote. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew."
He added, "They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above."
Bell just happened to be in Florida shooting her upcoming film Like Father. She is "bracing down in Orlando" during the storm, according to her Instagram.
We always knew Bell was one of the best gals in Hollywood. The way she has openly talked about her marriage to Dax Shepherd and parenting and feminism and all that good stuff, there was already no questions about her character. But there is something very humbling about this story. It had nothing to do with Hollywood bravado or celebrity. Bell helped a family in need.
Gad had been vocal about the hurricane prior to his post about Bell. Two days ago, he urged those in the area to evacuate, writing, "As a South Floridian, I am deeply concerned for everyone's safety. Please don't try to brave this thing. It's not worth it."
Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the coast of Florida beginning at daybreak Sunday morning. Over 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate, according to the latest information.
