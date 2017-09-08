Lady Gaga is breaking our hearts by breaking up with music

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: George Pimentel/WireImage

Print

Lady Gaga fans, we have some bad news. It could be a while before we have any new music from Mother Monster because she just announced that she's taking some time off from music to focus on other projects. The bright side here is, obviously, that she's not disappearing completely, but just pursuing some new passions.

More: Lady Gaga Will Defend Kesha in Court Against Dr. Luke's Defamation Case

"I'm going to take a rest," Gaga said during a Toronto International Film Festival press conference promoting her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. She declined to say how long that rest period would last, but added, "It doesn't mean I won't be creating. It doesn't mean I don't have some things up my sleeve."

But for now, Gaga will "slow down for a moment for some healing. Because that's important," as she put it in the interview. Her Super Bowl performance in early 2017 marked a high point in her career, and she said she's happy with leaving the music side of her endeavors with that performance for now. "This is my most important and favorite thing I do, is to entertain people and to make them happy," she said.

More: The World Is So Thirsty for a Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper Romance

On Friday evening, the documentary, which was was filmed while Gaga was recording Joanne, will debut at TIFF. It follows Gaga as she grapples with the mixed reviews that Artpop received and also as she faces a struggle many people don't even know about: her chronic pain. It was part of what inspired the documentary. "There's an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone," she said. "My pain does me no good unless I transform it into something that is."

More: Lady Gaga's New Starbucks Drinks Caffeinate for a Good Cause

Before she takes her music break, Gaga is scheduled for at least one last performance — she'll perform at TIFF after the first-ever screening of Gaga Five Foot Two.