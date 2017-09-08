Oprah has always fought for equal pay — even when it's for her female colleagues

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Print

Even early in her career, Oprah Winfrey had things figured out. The champion/queen/talk show host is featured in Time Firsts, a series about groundbreaking women, and in her interview with the magazine, she told a story about how she stood up for all her female producers in a way that was basically unheard of at the time.

More: Oprah Says She Wasn't Built to Be a Traditional Wife

It was the 1980s, and The Oprah Winfrey Show was already popular. Even though she was young and new to the game, Winfrey was successful, and as her viewership increased, so did her salary. There was just one problem: Her female producers weren't getting paid more, even though the show was making more and more money all the time.

"I went to my boss at the time and I said everybody needs a raise," Winfrey told Time. "And he said, 'Why?' He actually said to me, 'They're only girls. They're a bunch of girls — what do they need more money for?' I go, 'Well, either they're going to get raises, or I'm going to sit down. I will not work unless they get paid.' And so they did."

More: Why Oprah's Involvement With the Henrietta Lacks Movie Was Destiny

In 1985, women on average made 64 cents for every dollar a man made. Income inequality has improved slightly since then, but today, women still only make about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes across all industries. Those figures only help illustrate what a groundbreaking move Winfrey was making by demanding raises for female employees.

"I built this show around myself and the producers," she explained to Time. "We were young women in our 30s trying to figure it out and find our own way."

More: Jamie Foxx Credits an Intervention by Oprah for Saving His Career

Thirty years later, and Winfrey is still helping women find their way. What an inspiration she is.