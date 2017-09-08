Sharon Osbourne is not a fan of Kim Kardashian

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Joe Maher/WireImage

Sharon Osbourne has a lot of her own ideas about what makes a feminist a feminist. And in case you needed an example of someone who does not fit Osbourne's feminist mold, she has one for you: Kim Kardashian.

Osbourne drew ire from actual feminists earlier this week when she told The Telegraph that taking her clothes off makes Kardashian a "ho," not a feminist. For what it's worth, it's not the most feminist move to tear down other women for embracing their bodies or to use a problematic term like that. On Friday, Osbourne clarified her comments about Kardashian on The Talk and doubled down on being problematic in the process.

"I don't know Kim other than the superficial, 'Hello, how are you,'" Osbourne said on the show. "So you can never, it's just, my instinct is that she isn't. I don't think because she takes her clothes off and is confident with that, that makes you a feminist. That makes you confident, but it doesn't naturally go with being a feminist."

Osbourne did describe what she thinks a feminist is, saying, "Somebody who is strong, self-supporting and who is smart as any guy you can come up with. And that is in all areas. You want to be equal to that man and I don't need that man to fix my sink. I don't need a man to do this, do that for me. I stand on my own feet. I do it myself, but you gotta be smart." Take note, ladies. If you can fix your own sink, apparently you're a feminist.

Anyway, this point may be moot because Kardashian herself has said that she doesn't consider herself a feminist, but only because she doesn't like labels defining her beliefs. She did say on her website, "For me, feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles. Of course, I want these things!" Kardashian kind of nailed it, and if she believes these things, she's actually a feminist.