Steve Burton's Return to General Hospital Has Finally Been Announced

Kristyn Burtt

by

Kristyn Burtt

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Are you ready for Jason's return, General Hospital fans?

The day General Hospital fans have been waiting for is almost here! Mark your calendars, because Tuesday, Sept. 19 is the big day for Steve Burton’s return to the show.

More: Lisa Rinna Is Going to Shake Things Up on Days of Our Lives

ABC went all out for the promo by creating a smoldering look for Burton — just as GH fans remember him when he was last seen on the show in 2012. TVLine exclusively ran the new promo on Friday.

The video is shot entirely in black and white as Burton rides toward the camera lens on a motorcycle. The smoky look creates an air of mystery for fans who are wondering if he’s the real Jason Morgan or if it’s Billy Miller, who’s been playing the role since 2014.

Burton’s return marks the beginning of a huge storyline for GH. The impact of what is going to happen will reverberate through many of the show’s beloved characters.

More: Eileen Davidson Left RHOBH to Focus on Her Scripted Soap Roles

“Jason’s life affects, like, 30 people on the show. There is almost nobody who won’t be affected by his return,” GH’s executive producer Frank Valentini told TVLine in August. “That whole paradigm — ‘Who’s the real Jason? How will people react to him?’ — I find to be very interesting, and it will be fun for the audience.”

The GH storyline has been in the works since early spring after Valentini discovered that Burton was not only interested in returning, but he was available at a time when GH writers could work him into the plot.

More: DOOL's Camila Banus Responds to Cyberbullies Who Won't Leave Her Alone

For fans, this marks a long awaited return to Port Charles after Burton did a four-year stint on The Young and the Restless.

How long Burton stays remains to be seen, but Valentini promised that this big story will play into 2018. Brace yourself, GH fans, this is going to be a wild ride.

