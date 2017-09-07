One of your favorite reality TV shows is getting a celebrity makeover

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: CBS

If you're a fan of the CBS reality series Big Brother, then prepare to get pumped: the network just announced they will be bringing Big Brother: Celebrity Edition to American TV this winter. Say what?!

Julie Chen revealed the exciting update on Thursday, telling viewers, "Now, you expect us to be back next summer, and we will. But this winter, for the first time ever, the unexpected is coming: Celebrity Big Brother. That's right, a house full of celebrities locked up behind these doors. Can you imagine it? You'll learn all about it soon enough."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Chen will host the special edition, which will bear many similarities in format to the original — think Head of Household, Power of Veto competitions and live evictions. This spinoff will include multiple episodes per week.

Seeing as this revelation has only just been made, it's not surprising no cast announcements have been made yet. They've got to draw it out and build up the suspense some, right?

But we can look to the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother, which is 16 years strong, for hints about the types of celebrities that will potentially appear. Over the course of their 20 seasons, the American celebrities the series has incorporated include Brandi Glanville, Farrah Abraham, Gary Busey, Pamela Anderson, Frankie Grande, Aubrey O'Day and reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

If that's enough to pique your curiosity, stay tuned for updates. Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS.