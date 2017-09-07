[SPOILER] claims her BIP BF wasn't ready for love outside of paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, and it appears that trend continued after the cameras quit rolling. Viewers already had to suffer through fan favorites Ben Zorn and Kristina Schulman leaving the competition this week — and now news has broken that one of this season's most promising couples might have had an ugly breakup IRL.
Before we go any further, suffice it to say this article contains spoilers pertinent to the romantic liaisons on this season of BIP. Now for the 411.
Presently on this season of BIP, Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are one of the strongest couples in the competition — arguably second only to Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth. This week included a romantic date to a local carnival, which literally and figuratively ended in fireworks.
Since the season finale isn't for another week, we obviously don't know for sure yet what the couple's status was when they left Mexico. What we do know now thanks to comments Stanton has made to the press is that they did attempt to date outside of BIP.
At the filming of the BIP reunion special, Stanton point-blank told E! News as much, saying, "We got home from the show, and we decided to give it a shot."
And although they were a match made in Paradise, they apparently were not a match made in heaven.
"He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time and he kept going MIA for a few days. It was just a confusing situation," Stanton added.
