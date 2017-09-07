Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka celebrate 3 years of marital bliss

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If there ever were a couple that just embodied the #CoupleGoals hashtag, that couple would be Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. We've been swooning over them for every single second of the 13 years they've been together, and they just gave us reason to swoon again, and even harder this time.

Harris and Burtka just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and to commemorate the day, Harris wrote a truly heartwarming message to his husband on Instagram. Read on, and get ready to wish your S.O. were this perfect.

"I got married three years ago today," Harris wrote alongside a photo of Burtka kissing him on the cheek during their wedding in Perugia, Italy, in 2014. "Thanks, David, for choosing me. For challenging me. For creating a family with me. For being a safe space that I can call home. And for your bountiful love. Happy Anniversary."

He finished the post with a heart emoji and tagged Burtka, of course. Ugh, can you even?

Harris and Burtka put their love on full display, unlike some other Hollywood couples who prefer to keep it under wraps, and we love getting little social media glimpses into their lives together. Harris is also a champion at making our hearts melt with sappy Instagram love notes to his husband. In May, he wrote an equally sweet one for Burtka's birthday.

"Happy Birthday, David," he penned. "You're the most glorious husband/father/person I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable. May this be your best year yet!"

Don't you just wish Harris could be your husband? *Sigh*