 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

So This Is the Secret Project Laverne Cox & Beyoncé Were Collaborating On

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Print

This upcoming Ivy Park collaboration was totally worth the wait

It's been a long time since Laverne Cox dropped the bombshell on Instagram that she was working on a super-secret collaboration with the queen herself, Beyoncé. We've done our fair share of speculating about what the two women were up to, but now we can stop guessing — they revealed their project today!

More: I Don't Give a Damn If Laverne Cox Had a Nose Job, and Neither Should You

It turns out that Cox is the new face of Bey's Ivy Park sportswear line and we are dead. Cox looks so, so amazing. Seriously, just take one good look at these pictures.

We're going to pause right here and point out that that last photo seems to indicate there will be an Ivy Park men's collection in our future. Very interesting indeed. Continue your regularly scheduled freaking out at how ridiculously beautiful this campaign is.

More: 10 Things to Know About Laverne Cox's Boyfriend, Jono Freedrix

The new campaign prominently features black models, including Cox, and we are obsessed.

"I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation," Cox wrote on Instagram soon after the campaign was released.

More: OITNB's Laverne Cox Reveals One Major Misconception About Trans People

Has there ever been a better celeb collab than this? We think not.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
14 Times Famous Moms & Daughters Worked Together in Film
Veep Is Ending After Season 7 Along With These 62 Other Shows
All the Outlander Spoilers in One Place
The Evolution of Evan Rachel Wood
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started