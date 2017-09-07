 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Pregnant & Sick Kate Middleton Is Being Comforted by One Regular Visitor

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Cynthia Lum/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images
Print

At least Kate Middleton has company while she's being treated for hyperemesis gravidarum

Is there anything worse than being stuck at home sick? The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, might be able to answer that question as she's currently resting at home in Kensington Palace following the announcement that she is pregnant but suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. The illness is, essentially, acute morning sickness brought on by the hormonal changes in pregnancy, and sadly, this isn't the first time Kate has experienced it. Luckily, she doesn't have to suffer at home alone. A source close to the Palace told Us Weekly that her sister, Pippa, has been visiting regularly, as she should because that's what sisters are for.

More: Source Claims the Queen Plans to Crown William & Kate King & Queen

If Kate had to cancel a royal engagement because of her morning sickness, we can't imagine she's getting out of the Palace too much, so she probably could use the company. Here's hoping Pippa is also delivering whatever foods Kate can keep down.

Their mother, Carol Middleton, has also reportedly visited at least once. On the same day that Kate's pregnancy was announced as she canceled a royal engagement, Carol was spotted leaving the Palace in the evening in a black Range Rover after spending the afternoon with Kate. It's good to hear that her mom has also provided some comforting company to Kate during what sounds like an already rough pregnancy.

More: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Steal the Show on Royal Trip to Poland

On Monday morning, the Palace made the announcement that Kate and her husband, Prince William, are expecting baby No. 3. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the royal statement read.

More: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments From Their Summer European Tour

They're not the only ones who are delighted. We can't wait to see how the royal family looks when its next new addition arrives.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
14 Times Famous Moms & Daughters Worked Together in Film
Veep Is Ending After Season 7 Along With These 62 Other Shows
All the Outlander Spoilers in One Place
The Evolution of Evan Rachel Wood
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started