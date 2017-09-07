At least Kate Middleton has company while she's being treated for hyperemesis gravidarum

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Is there anything worse than being stuck at home sick? The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, might be able to answer that question as she's currently resting at home in Kensington Palace following the announcement that she is pregnant but suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. The illness is, essentially, acute morning sickness brought on by the hormonal changes in pregnancy, and sadly, this isn't the first time Kate has experienced it. Luckily, she doesn't have to suffer at home alone. A source close to the Palace told Us Weekly that her sister, Pippa, has been visiting regularly, as she should because that's what sisters are for.

If Kate had to cancel a royal engagement because of her morning sickness, we can't imagine she's getting out of the Palace too much, so she probably could use the company. Here's hoping Pippa is also delivering whatever foods Kate can keep down.

Their mother, Carol Middleton, has also reportedly visited at least once. On the same day that Kate's pregnancy was announced as she canceled a royal engagement, Carol was spotted leaving the Palace in the evening in a black Range Rover after spending the afternoon with Kate. It's good to hear that her mom has also provided some comforting company to Kate during what sounds like an already rough pregnancy.

On Monday morning, the Palace made the announcement that Kate and her husband, Prince William, are expecting baby No. 3. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the royal statement read.

They're not the only ones who are delighted. We can't wait to see how the royal family looks when its next new addition arrives.