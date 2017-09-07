The Bachelor was so desperate, producers cast a suitor from years ago

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

So, Bachelor Nation, we got some big news this morning. The next Bachelor has been announced, and if you heard his name and had to kind of squint and tilt your head and think to yourself, "Who is that guy?" then you're not alone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next leading man of The Bachelor will be Arie Luyendyk Jr., who last competed on the show during Emily Maynard's season in 2012. He hasn't been on Paradise or anything since then. In fact, he hasn't been on TV at all. Sure, he was a fan favorite by the end of Maynard's season — again, this was all the way back in 2012 — but, uh, wouldn't that have been the time to make him the next Bachelor?

We're not the only ones who are royally confused by this casting decision. Bachelor Nation has been reacting rather strongly to this news on Twitter, and pretty much no one is a fan.

Me trying to figure out how could Arie Luyendyk Jr. become the new Bachelor instead of Peter #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Zk5Pf3LFPv — ㅤ ⵝⵊ ㅤ (@XIBASH) September 7, 2017

"I'm so excited to watch Arie as #TheBachelor " ...is what I would have said 5 years ago... pic.twitter.com/C5rV3xNJ9B — The Bachelor Lady (@BachelorLady) September 7, 2017

Moment of silent for all the girls that were already cast for season 22 under the impression it was Peter. #thebachelor — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) September 7, 2017

Typically, the new Bachelor comes from the previous season of The Bachelorette. Fan favorite Peter Kraus, who was runner-up in Rachel Lindsay's season, was rumored to be this year's pick, and honestly, we're still pretty confused about why it isn't Kraus. THR revealed that the casting was a last-minute decision and Kraus was planning on taking the job until he was told this week that he no longer had it. It's also not the first time The Bachelor has done a last-minute switch like that. If you recall, Nick Viall took Luke Pell's place just days before Pell was set to fly out to begin filming.

We'll likely still be scratching our heads over this until the new season starts airing. Hopefully, when The Bachelor premieres, some light will be shed on this odd, surprising casting choice.