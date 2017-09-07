Prince William is on dad duty for his son's big day

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Print

It was another big day for the royal family as Prince George arrived for his first day of primary school. Luckily, he and his father, Prince William, got to skip any sort of pesky car line or silly school bus business as they pulled up in a secure private car to drop off the young prince.

More: Kate Middleton Is Struggling With Hyperemesis Gravidarum — Again

People magazine noted that the royals were met privately by the Head of the Lower School, Helen Haslem, at Thomas's Battersea in London. It appeared that George wasn't too apprehensive as he met Haslem, shaking her hand at first while he holding his father's hand tightly, then walking into the school holding both adults' hands. How precious is he?

This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

The 4-year-old will reportedly be known as George Cambridge at school. It would appear that his parents have adopted a surname for him from their own royal titles. Even if it is an adopted surname, you have to admit: it still sounds as regal as anything.

While this isn't George's first time at school, it is his first time attending a school in London, following his family's relocation to Kensington Palace so that Prince William can focus his time on his charitable work as well as his royal duties. That means a new school and a whole new set of friends for the youngest prince, which must be very exciting.

More: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments From Their Summer European Tour

Of course, George's mother, Kate Middleton, was not in attendance for her son's first day of school because of complications in her third pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum. According to an official statement from Kensington Palace, as reported by People, the Duchess of Cambridge is resting. "Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned," the statement read.

It looks like George is very ready to head to school, at any rate, and why wouldn't he be? There's a tradition of royal men looking very excited to attend school, as evidenced by the adorable throwback photo posted by Kensington Palace to celebrate George's first day.

Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school pic.twitter.com/RkL1MUbC4Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

The collage includes photos of both Prince William and Prince Harry looking pleased as punch in their new school uniforms. In one photo, we see they're being dropped off by their mother, the late Princess Diana. See? It looks like George is only following in his father's footsteps in looking readier than ever to dive into primary school.

Of course, Prince George has to pose for a similar photo with his dad on his big milestone achievement. Look at how cute he looks with that little leg cross! He's just too pure for this world.

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

More: People Are Actually Shaming Kate Middleton for Her Pregnancy

This is certainly a big first day for George, but if you ask me, he handled it so coolly, you'd be forgiven for thinking he's been doing this for ages.