Ramona Singer cements her reign as cool mom

Yes, graduation was in May, but Ramona Singer just threw her daughter, Avery Singer, a graduation bash that was worthy of the four-month delay.

The day started with some rain but that didn't stop the party plans, which included a large covered tent.

It may be raining but we are ready for @averysinger #graduation party tonite A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

The bash was a classy affair, with the guest of honor, Avery, wearing a lilac bodycon dress with cutouts.

#graduation party could not of happened without @kirklandbasnight of red bar southampton A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

And, of course, no party is complete without some personalized selfie cookies, because of course things like this exist.

Thanks @selfie_cookie for the most fun cookies for @averysinger graduation party!! #selfiecookie A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Avery has yet to post about the party, but she did share a picture celebrating the last weekend of summer.

Last weekend of summer for the books A post shared by avery singer (@averysinger) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

No word yet on what Avery is planning next, but she must have some big plans because she told the world to "watch out" back in May when she graduated. She spent her summer traveling to Asia and chillin' poolside with her friends.

Watch out real world #graduated #classof2017 A post shared by avery singer (@averysinger) on May 21, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Ramona recently gushed about her daughter to The Daily Dish: "You know, it's very interesting to see how Avery has evolved from the show. When she first started filming 10 years ago, she was 12 years old. This little skinny minnie. Now she's taller than me. She has a very beautiful figure. She's a beautiful person inside and out, and she's remarkable."

