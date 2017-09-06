Ramona Singer cements her reign as cool mom

Yes, graduation was in May, but Ramona Singer just threw her daughter, Avery Singer, a graduation bash that was worthy of the four-month delay.
The day started with some rain but that didn't stop the party plans, which included a large covered tent.
The bash was a classy affair, with the guest of honor, Avery, wearing a lilac bodycon dress with cutouts.
And, of course, no party is complete without some personalized selfie cookies, because of course things like this exist.
Avery has yet to post about the party, but she did share a picture celebrating the last weekend of summer.
No word yet on what Avery is planning next, but she must have some big plans because she told the world to "watch out" back in May when she graduated. She spent her summer traveling to Asia and chillin' poolside with her friends.
Ramona recently gushed about her daughter to The Daily Dish: "You know, it's very interesting to see how Avery has evolved from the show. When she first started filming 10 years ago, she was 12 years old. This little skinny minnie. Now she's taller than me. She has a very beautiful figure. She's a beautiful person inside and out, and she's remarkable."
