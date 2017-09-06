 
/

Ryan Murphy & Sarah Paulson Are Teaming Up Again for a Whole New Show

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Brian To/WENN
Ryan Murphy & Sarah Paulson's new TV show sounds, well, ‘Ratched’

Wait, another Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson television show? Haven't they already taken over television with American Horror Story and American Crime Story? Yes and, well, yes.

More: Ryan Murphy Revealed the AHS Season 7 Theme and It's Legit the Scariest Thing Ever

But as soon as you hear the details of their new TV show, you will be ready for more because, yes, it really does sound that good.

Variety reports that the new show will follow the early life of Nurse Ratched, a character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The series will start in 1947 and show her progression into a monstrous woman who delights in torturing mentally ill patients.

Paulson will, of course, play Nurse Ratched, with Murphy attached as an executive producer. Netflix has ordered 18 episodes of the series.

More: Is Sarah Paulson Playing Hillary Clinton in American Horror Story Season 7?

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey was initially published in 1962 and is about a criminal who uses the insanity plea to avoid jail but ends up in maybe an even worse situation. The film adaptation was released in 1975, starring Jack Nicholson. It won five Academy Awards.

Murphy's telling of the Nurse Ratched story probably won't hit Netflix until 2019. Right now, he's focusing on the release of Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult. The show just had its premiere last night.

More: Let the Protests Against the AHS Season 7 Theme Commence

After that, the next installment of American Crime Story will hit the scene, this time based on the book Five Days at Memorial by Sheri Fink. E! News reports that the premise will follow a New Orleans hospital five days after a natural disaster and the decisions made by hospital staff that led them to euthanize critically ill patients.

Will you watch Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson's new endeavor to give Nurse Ratched some humanity?

sarah paulson
