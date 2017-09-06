Will we even be able to recognize Drew Scott on DWTS?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

We're still more than a week away from the premiere of the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, but the contestants on this year's show have been hard at work for six weeks training with their partners in preparation for the competition. Property Brothers star Drew Scott is no exception to that, and he seems to be taking his role seriously as the man who is making our DWTS/HGTV crossover dreams come true.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott opened up about all his jitters before the show premieres and what he's doing to get into fighting shape to go after that Mirrorball trophy.

"I'm excited. I'm nervous. I'm everything," he said, adding that he and his twin brother/Property Brothers co-star have both been considered for the show in the past. "Dancing with the Stars is something we've both been asked to do before but it's finally happening."

Scott and his partner, Emma Slater, already have their nickname picked out, he said: Team Hot Property. Just try to tell us you can go a whole season without rooting for that.

And six weeks into rehearsals, Slater must be working Scott hard, because he says he's already seen one pretty major change to his physique.

"I'm a slim guy but I've lost 25 pounds in the last six weeks," he said. "I'm dedicated."

As we all know, though, dedication is what it takes to win the Mirrorball. And Scott will be up against some tough competition this season; in the full cast list, released this morning, there are plenty of household names and professional athletes who could turn out to be stiff competition.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18.