 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Cher Plans to House Young Illegal Immigrants in Her Home

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Print

Cher is firing back at Twitter naysayers who doubt she will help others in need

Cher has been busy on Twitter this week. Not only did she basically open up her home to young people who are afraid of being deported after Tuesday's scheduled DACA elimination, but she laid a serious smackdown on some poor woman who dared question her. Basically, just another day in the life of Cher, or so we'd imagine.

More: Cher's Life Story Will Hit the Broadway Stage in 2018

The elimination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (better known as DACA), removes safeguards and paths to citizenship for kids who were brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents. It's put a lot of young lives in danger of serious upheaval, and Cher is having none of that.

She took to Twitter Tuesday morning to urge her fans, followers and colleagues to not only stand with DACA recipients — commonly referred to as Dreamers for the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (or DREAM) Act, which has yet to pass in Congress — who are in danger of losing protections after DACA's elimination, but to literally take them into their homes, making their houses into sanctuaries.

More: Cher Is Absolutely Not a Fan of Kate Hudson's Sportswear Line

"Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME SANCTUARY," she tweeted.

One woman didn't buy it, and tweeted at Cher from her protected account, "Sure you will Cher... I'll believe it when I see it!"

LOL, though, she learned pretty quickly that you don't mess with Cher, the takedown queen, on social media. She quickly fired back this absolutely savage response: "Then keep your eyes open bitch."

More: 20 Celebs Who Were Rumored to have Died — but Didn't

We're not sure if we should take Cher's claims seriously, but we're sure not going to tweet that at her, because ouch.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
14 Times Famous Moms & Daughters Worked Together in Film
Veep Is Ending After Season 7 Along With These 62 Other Shows
All the Outlander Spoilers in One Place
The Evolution of Evan Rachel Wood
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started