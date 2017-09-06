Cher is firing back at Twitter naysayers who doubt she will help others in need

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Print

Cher has been busy on Twitter this week. Not only did she basically open up her home to young people who are afraid of being deported after Tuesday's scheduled DACA elimination, but she laid a serious smackdown on some poor woman who dared question her. Basically, just another day in the life of Cher, or so we'd imagine.

More: Cher's Life Story Will Hit the Broadway Stage in 2018

The elimination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (better known as DACA), removes safeguards and paths to citizenship for kids who were brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents. It's put a lot of young lives in danger of serious upheaval, and Cher is having none of that.

She took to Twitter Tuesday morning to urge her fans, followers and colleagues to not only stand with DACA recipients — commonly referred to as Dreamers for the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (or DREAM) Act, which has yet to pass in Congress — who are in danger of losing protections after DACA's elimination, but to literally take them into their homes, making their houses into sanctuaries.

More: Cher Is Absolutely Not a Fan of Kate Hudson's Sportswear Line

"Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME SANCTUARY," she tweeted.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This &Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

One woman didn't buy it, and tweeted at Cher from her protected account, "Sure you will Cher... I'll believe it when I see it!"

LOL, though, she learned pretty quickly that you don't mess with Cher, the takedown queen, on social media. She quickly fired back this absolutely savage response: "Then keep your eyes open bitch."

Then keep your eyes open bitch — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

More: 20 Celebs Who Were Rumored to have Died — but Didn't

We're not sure if we should take Cher's claims seriously, but we're sure not going to tweet that at her, because ouch.