In a world full of Deans, be a Wells

In the midst of the Bachelor in Paradise drama, lackluster relationships, mean-girl insults and love triangles over a man no one should be giving the time of day, there's one bright spot: Wells Adams, aka the new Jorge.

He seems to be the only guy in paradise worth giving a second glance. The only one with a personality worth noting. The only one who seems to know how to make a woman feel special. I mean, I can't be the only one who's still not over that Wells/Danielle kiss, am I right?

Now, there are rumors Wells will be the new Bachelor, which he's denied. But that hasn't stopped the internet from lighting up with love for the bartender who won Bachelor Nation with a sweep of his banana fingers.

Wells is the Bachelor we all need to make up for Nick's season. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Dgzh476ZOG — (@lloretes) September 6, 2017

Now that sounds like a fairy tale romance worth talking about.

Wow, every girl deserves a Wells #BachelorInParadise — (@bellamarrone_) September 5, 2017

Wells is officially the best commentator #BachelorInParadise has *ever* had.

pic.twitter.com/Wn9i0xVmNV — Angela (@writerahart) August 29, 2017

"Why are you fighting for someone who's not fighting for you?" - Wells #BachelorInParadise — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 5, 2017

Wells is the best part of Bachelor in Paradise #bachelorinpardise #BachelorInParadise — Tarah Cleveland (@tcleveland1994) September 6, 2017

Wells: "Why are you fighting for someone who isn't fighting for you?"



I wanna be Wells when I grow up. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation — GuysWatchTheBachelor (@guyswatchbchlor) September 5, 2017

There's only one reason to watch #BachelorInParadise & his name is Wells. — SoSickOfThisShit (@EcoLisa) September 6, 2017

Just make Wells the new Bachelor already #BachelorInParadise — Jillian Fleischman (@jill_fleischman) September 6, 2017

"Why are you fighting for someone who's not fighting for you?" Wells dropped some knowledge today. #truth #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/dKvc8NPvRY — Jorgie Marin (@jorgiemarin2) September 6, 2017

Wells is my favorite person of all time #BachelorInParadise please make him the next bachelor — Cassandra Kathlee (@cassycalifornia) September 6, 2017

And if there's one thing we've learned on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, it's this: In a world full of Deans, be a Wells.

In a world full of Deans, be a Wells. #BachelorInParadise — Kelly (@kellymo222) September 5, 2017

All the good men can't be gone, right? Right?!