From the Oscars to Instagram, Taraji P. Henson is a total inspiration

Of all the influential women in Hollywood right now, few compare to the fiercest of them all, actor Taraji P. Henson, star of Empire and the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures. Her acting may be the most notable reason that we love her, but she is also an activist, speaking out politically and personally in this difficult political climate, and she actively supports other women. Basically, she is too good for this world and we need to celebrate her. And so, considering this fierce diva's birthday is happening on Sept. 11, we wanted to properly celebrate Henson’s actions by spotlighting her best, fiercest moments from the last year.

At the 2017 Oscars

Henson possibly holds the unofficial record for Most Relatable Human at the Oscars Ever. There were lots of surprises at the 2017 award show, and all of them were met with the perfect response from the actor, who was there on behalf of her Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures. Almost every GIF from that night was Henson being excited about free food, surprised that Moonlight actually won Best Picture or sad that her co-star Octavia Spencer wasn’t sharing her snacks. Henson also served some of the best glam on the red carpet that night, wearing a custom velvet gown by Alberta Ferretti.

we are all Taraji P. Hensonpic.twitter.com/6CEPKgIIFc — Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) February 27, 2017

Her super-glam Instagram posts

It's safe to say that Taraji posts some of the fiercest selfies on Instagram. Whether it's before an award show, showing off a new haircut, or on the set of Empire, she is arguably the selfie queen. She also loves a good repost of fan art of an award show look, one of her characters in a movie or even one of her original Instagram posts. You know what's fierce? Celebrating the artistic talents of others, that's what.