Tom Hardy's intensity is very present in everything he does

It’s time to celebrate Tom Hardy, who turns 40 on Friday. He’s well known for some pretty amazing performances, including his portrayal of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Max in Mad Max: Fury Road and Eames in Inception. Hardy was also nominated for an Oscar in the Supporting Actor category for The Revenant, proving he's an actor who loves to take on intense roles; it's why we love him.

We also have to talk about how intense he is as a person. That intensity we see onscreen definitely isn't confined to his acting. When Hardy is at his most passionate in life, he’s not going to hold back his exact feelings or thoughts. It’s beyond refreshing to see an actor who is so unapologetically open. With that, let’s take a look at some of the times Hardy was so intense regarding certain moments in his life. Yes, these are enjoyable as they sound.

1. He really, really, loves dogs & they're like family to him

When it comes to dogs, Hardy loves them. A lot. Seriously, he probably loves them more than you do, and if you need further proof, here are a bunch more photos of him with dogs, or you could consider the touching tribute Hardy wrote to his dog Woodstock when he died.

After losing dear old Woodstock, Hardy shared an emotional letter (and his rep confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that he did indeed write it) via a fan site, Tom Hardy Dot Org.

"I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance," part of his message read. Hardy wrote of Woodstock, "I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side. To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever."

2. He is proud to walk around naked

While promoting his BBC drama Taboo on Alan Carry's Chatty Man in 2016, Hardy admitted that he enjoys walking in streams nude. "Every week there was a naked Monday [...] I was naked, and I had to walk around in the water in Tilbury, around the woods," he said. "It was so cold and it felt so good. There were people there to watch me and none of it was going to go on screen — it was just purely for pleasure."

3. Don't ask about his sexuality

At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, which Hardy attended for his film Legend, a reporter asked him a question about sexuality: "In the film, your character Ronnie is very open about his sexuality, but given interviews you’ve done in the past, your own sexuality seems a bit more ambiguous. Do you find it hard for celebrities to talk to media about their sexuality?”

To that, he responded, "What on earth are you on about?" He added, "I don’t find it difficult for celebrities to talk about their sexuality. Um, are you asking me about my sexuality?” The reporter replied, "Um, sure." Hardy answered, “Why?" and then basically ended it all by declaring, "Thank you."

In September 2015, Hardy opened up to Entertainment Weekly about why he responded the way he did. "That really, really annoyed me. It was just the inelegance of being asked in a room full of people," he said. "Now I’m happy to have a conversation, a discussion, at a reasonable time about anything. I’m confident in my own sexuality, and I’m also confident in my own being and talking about any issue you want to talk about it. But there is a time and a place for that."

4. When he Dubmashes, he Dubsmashes hard

Last one #dubsmash #beachboys #laughteristhebestmedicine #toothpaste A post shared by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Apr 2, 2015 at 1:35pm PDT

Thanks to stuntman Jake Tomuri, whom Hardy has previously worked with, there is evidence of the actor doing Dubsmash. He takes it to a whole other level, because of course he does.

5. He takes bedtime stories seriously

As you can see in this video, when it comes to telling bedtime stories (like he's done multiple times for BBC's kids' channel CBeebies), Hardy takes it seriously — and he does a damn good job at it, too.

6. He regrets some of his tattoos

Tom Hardy photographed by Greg Williams for Esquire UK (January 2017) pic.twitter.com/n43ewtNP6y — Amna (@eIiamartellss) June 24, 2017

It takes a lot to admit mistakes you've made, but Hardy is willing, ready and able to. For example, he regrets one tattoo that he got for his former wife, Sarah Ward. He got a dragon, since she was born in the year of the dragon, per The Globe and Mail, and as he confessed to the outlet, "That's what you call a mistake tattoo." He also covered up a few of the places where he tattooed her initials.

7. This is his response to those MySpace photos

You just never know where the next great person will come from. I mean back in the day Tom Hardy was on MySpace. Life is crazy. pic.twitter.com/rw8bYv37aY — Janelle Okwodu (@okjanelle) July 19, 2017

Were you aware that he had some of the most amazing MySpace photos ever — and it's something he so isn't ashamed of? As he told Sky News in September 2015 (via Marie Claire), "I’ve got no shame about my MySpace photos, especially the one of me in my underpants which is a glorious photo of a man in his natural habitat. In my tighty-whitey budgie smugglers. In America, they say, 'You should be ashamed of this,' but I’m actually not remotely ashamed — that is me in my natural habitat, thank you."

8. And just a reminder of what his MySpace bio once read

I've just seen this myspace pic of tom hardy and honestly it changed me pic.twitter.com/V6Cfpgfkek — keeley (@edgarvvright) May 19, 2017

According to Marie Claire, Hardy had quite the MySpace "About Me," which partly read:

"I’m Grateful, arrogant self centred, tenacious, versatile, honest, honourable, loyal, loving, gentle, consistent, reliable, focussed, prideful, passionate and nuts. I have a head like a disco ball, if I say I’ll do something, unless I absolutely can’t it gets done, I never give up on humanity, I love people. I want to see communities stand up, honest and open, flexing to the fullest of their capabilities and combined usefullness. happy. I laugh at bullies. I am reactionary but I have learned to hold my tongue and my trigger finger. Man made mistakes take lives from those that deserve to recover in time, there is always another way forward better even if it is around the side or back, I try to find it. the mind is like a parachute it will only work when it is opened."

You can read it in full here (and you'll definitely want to).

9. Don't ever ask him stupid questions

This is what a reporter asked him at the May 2015 Cannes Film Festival about his movie Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Charlize Theron: "When you were reading the script, did you ever think, why are all these women in here, I thought this was supposed to be a man's movie?" To that, Hardy responded bluntly and with a confused look on his face, "No. Not for one minute. That's kind of obvious." BOOM.

10. He kind of likes himself

Tom Hardy has a photo of Tom Hardy on his iPhone case and it's EVERYTHING | https://t.co/azuUld1IFj | pic.twitter.com/LAM1JYdoBs — Yahoo7 Be (@yahoo7be) March 3, 2016

At the 2016 Oscars, he showed up with an iPhone case with a photo of himself on it. When you're a badass like Hardy, you're allowed to have an iPhone case featuring yourself.

11. If you commit a crime, he will find you

In April, Hardy became quite the hero. As confirmed by a Richmond Police spokesman to the BBC, "We can confirm that there were two people on a stolen moped that went through a red light and crashed into another vehicle." The police statement continued, "The males ran off and one was detained by Tom Hardy. Both suspects were initially taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Yeah, Tom Hardy is one unforgettable dude.