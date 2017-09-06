Making America Corinne again

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Print

Update: Sept. 6, 2017 - 5:56 p.m

Corinne Olympios has revealed all the details about her in-development scripted show, and it basically sounds like she's trying to become the Taylor Swift of television.

More: Corinne Olympios Will Return to Bachelor in Paradise for a Reunion Special

The new show will be about dating in the modern age with apps and millennials, explaining to the Daily Beast that a lot of it will come from her personal experiences with men.

"I think people just get so worked up about creating, like, dating pages, or [...] I feel like it just becomes such a topic of conversation, like, 'Oh my God, who are you dating? What kind of guy are you going to date? Does this person even look like their picture?'" Olympios explained. "I just feel like there are so many questions and new ways of dating, so it’s comical in itself."

Olympios already has a producer attached, Christine Peters of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Olympios plans to both work behind the camera developing the series and serve as the star of the show, but don't think her new boyfriend is just fodder for her television pitch. She says she already has "enough material built up, believe me."

I'm guessing that means we should expect some Nick Viall and DeMario Jackson references.

More: 8 Bachelor & Bachelorette Stars Who Don’t Support the Franchise Anymore

Original story:

There's a lot of new things going on in the life of Bachelor franchise star Corinne Olympios.

She reportedly has a new boyfriend, which is kind of confusing because she was on Bachelor in Paradise roughly two seconds ago, but good for her.

She also has not one but two new TV shows in the works.

Ever since Olympios careened onto The Bachelor to vie for Nick Viall's heart with her adult nanny and her platinum vagine, she's been angling for a career in reality TV. And after her stint on Bachelor in Paradise took a turn no one saw coming, she's finally taking matters into her own hands — by having a producer friend create a couple of shows starring her, of course.

More: Corinne Olympios Will Not Be Returning to This Season of BIP

Olympios spilled the news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she's creating both a reality show and a scripted series, and she plans to be front and center on your TV screen in both of them.

"I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers," she said. She didn't share anything like concepts or plotlines, though. Maybe she'll plug the shows when she has her much-anticipated sit-down with Bachelor host Chris Harrison on Tuesday.

But right after she was eliminated from The Bachelor, Olympios was already eyeing a brand new career in TV shows. At least, that's what she told Glamour at the time.

"I just feel like I need my own show," she said. "Sorry, just putting it out there."

Olympios is one of the strongest personalities the Bachelor franchise has ever seen, and love her or hate her, you gotta admit: she makes for great TV. Make America Corinne again!