America's fave TV mom is about to be a blushing bride IRL

Image: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Hit the road, Jack! This Is Us star Mandy Moore has a real-life love story just as swoonworthy as her onscreen marriage to Milo Ventimiglia. In fact, her musician beau Taylor Goldsmith just proposed — and Moore said yes!

Goldsmith, who is a member of the band Dawes, popped the question after two years of dating. And, according to two of her co-stars, Moore's This Is Us family had no chill when the Pearson matriarch broke the news.

"She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half," Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a huge fan of GIF'ing! I GIF the shit out of that text chain, and I feel like it's appreciated."

The text chain Sullivan is referring to, if you can handle this much cuteness in one day, is the ongoing group text shared by Moore and the rest of her Pearson family co-stars. "I've seen the sparkler, but I have not heard the story yet because I have not seen her yet," Sullivan elaborated. "She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it."

Also excited for the happy couple is Jon Huertas, who plays Moore's onscreen husband post-Jack's death.

"I think it's amazing. Good for her. I'm happy for her. Taylor is an amazing guy — I love him so much. I love Mandy so much. I'm really happy that they're going to be joining the club!" he said.

Goldsmith frequently pops up on Moore's social media feed. Earlier in August, the This Is Us star shared an adorable throwback photo of her beau in honor of his birthday, calling him her "favorite person ever."

It's this cool dude's birthday and he's my favorite person ever. Happy Birthday, T!! A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

And in July, she celebrated their anniversary by gushing, "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Shortly after word began to circulate of the engagement, Moore was spotted at Caffe Luxxe in LA's Brentwood neighborhood wearing what is presumably an engagement ring. Eyes will undoubtedly be peeled on Sunday, when the actor is expected to make an appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards.