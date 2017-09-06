This season of DWTS is going to be good

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Updated Sept. 6, 2017, 8:50 a.m. PT: We now have a confirmed Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast list, and it's going to be as star-studded as we've come to expect.

Here's who will officially be competing for the Season 25 Mirrorball trophy and the pros they're paired with:

Total Divas' Nikki Bella, with Artem Chigvintsev

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, with Keo Motsepe

Former NBA star Derek Fisher, with Sharna Burgess

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, with Val Chmerkovskiy

NFL star Terrell Owens, with Cheryl Burke

Nick Lachey, with Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey, with Maks Chmerkovskiy

Violinist Lindsey Stirling, with Mark Ballas

Singer Jordan Fisher, with Lindsay Arnold

Debbie Gibson, with Alan Bersten

Property Brothers star Drew Scott, with Emma Slater

Actor Frankie Muniz, with Witney Carson

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, with Gleb Savchenko

All eyes will be on the Lacheys, a married couple who are paired with married pros. It will also be interesting to see how HGTV star Drew Scott fares, and it will certainly be fun to see Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran cut a rug. We can't wait to see what kind of drama that will cause.

Season 25 of DWTS premieres Monday, Sept. 18.

Updated September 1, 2017, 8:25 a.m. PT: An anonymous source has revealed more cast members for Dancing with the Stars Season 25, and it looks like it's shaping up to be a good one. According to E! Online, the following celebrities are ready to lace up their dancing shoes and hit the floor: Grease! Live singer and actor Jordan Fisher, Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz, NBA star Derek Fisher, Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran and former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen.

Of course, ABC hasn't confirmed any of these rumors yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if they're true — we heard about Drew Scott joining the show way ahead of the official casting announcement (see below).

Gone are the days when networks could keep secrets from being spoiled in the news. But whatever, we're ready to watch this dancing showdown. It all starts Sept. 18.

Updated August 28, 2017, 8:40 a.m. PT: Dancing with the Stars Season 25 has two new competitors — and they know each other well.

Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will each compete for the Mirrorball trophy this season, joining an already impressively star-studded cast list. We only have a few questions: Which Lachey will advance further? Who will their kids root for? Will they use how well they know each other to sabotage, or will they compete peacefully? There are no rules in love, war and Dancing with the Stars, as the old saying (kinda) goes.

The Lacheys competing against each other as a married couple isn't unprecedented for the show. In Season 21, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega went head to head. Alexa came in sixth place, while Carlos went all the way to the semis.

Updated August 24, 2017, 11:50 a.m. PT: After a few seasons away, Entertainment Tonight reported that dance pro Mark Ballas would return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 25.

Ballas was last seen on Season 22 of DWTS, so his return has caused a lot of excitement. Good Morning America also announced the other pros that will return for Season 25, including: Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson. Pro Alan Bersten is set to make his debut.

Original story:

Judging by the casting rumors, Dancing with the Stars is about to two-step its way into the most interesting season yet. Not only have sources been buzzing about ABC courting controversial contestants Sean Spicer and DeMario Jackson, the latest reports also suggest the network has secured TV fan favorites Drew Scott and Nikki Bella for the eclectic cast.

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Had the Most Magical Wedding in 2017

Word has it we'll find out for sure on Thursday, Aug. 24 when ABC officially announces the cast for Season 25 on Good Morning America. Until then, it's anyone's guess who'll actually make the cut. But, hey, here's hoping this most recent round of rumors turns out to be true — who wouldn't love to see Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Total Divas' Nikki Bella compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy?

An HGTV fan favorite, Scott appears alongside his twin brother Jonathan on their popular home renovation series. A dapper dresser and smoother talker, he serves as the foil to his flannel-wearing, hammer-wielding contractor bro (who admittedly would have been fun to watch on the dance floor too).

More: Tom Bergeron Turns Into Ugly Sexist While Interviewing Simone Biles

Coincidentally, Bella is also a twin — one-half of WWE's famous Bella Twins with sister Brie. That's not Bella's only claim to fame, either. She happens to be engaged to another huge name in the wrestling world: John Cena.

Yep, if this all shakes out, it should be quite a spectacle to behold. Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.