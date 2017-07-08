 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Ben Affleck's Relationship With Lindsay Shookus Doesn't Sound Casual

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: WENN.com
Print

Casual new fling or epic romance?

On your mark... Get set... Let the rumors begin!

Ben Affleck and his new lady Lindsay Shookus stepped out in public together for the first time this week, which means the gossip is a'swirlin'.

More: Ben Affleck Is Moving On & Moving Out

First up, Us Weekly is reporting that Shookus left her husband in order to be with Affleck.

"She was married and had a baby and left her husband to be with Ben," a source told the outlet.

Second rumor, the two have been dating for nearly three years not three months, meaning they were having a scandalous affair while still married to their significant others. According to this rumor, Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex, found out about the affair all the way back in 2015.

"They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair," a source alleged to Us Weekly. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

More: Jennifer Garner Addresses Unauthorized Divorce BS for the Record

Another source who spoke with People echoed this sentiment, "Both of them were married at the time. They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it. Jen and [Shookus’] husband both found out about it around the same time” a few years later.

Wait, wasn't Affleck just supposedly diddling the nanny within that time frame?

On the more plausible side of the rumor mill, a source close to Affleck reportedly denies the affair claims, maintaining that the two have only been dating for a few months.

Aka. It's casual. So calm yourselves.

More: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Go on Vacay Together Post-Divorce

The two just started going out in public together last week when she joined him on a work trip to London. They reportedly dined at a swanky restaurant called Gymkhana and saw The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Pictures of Jessica Simpson's Seriously Beautiful Family
These 19 Photos of Nick Cannon With His Twins Will Seriously Melt Your Heart
15 Things to Know About Tom Holland, the New Spider-Man
These 45 Celebrities Have Died in 2017
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 11 Grilled Desserts Your BBQ Guests Will Drool Over
  2. 6 Signs Your Relationship Is in a Rut
  3. The Best Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started