Casual new fling or epic romance?

On your mark... Get set... Let the rumors begin!

Ben Affleck and his new lady Lindsay Shookus stepped out in public together for the first time this week, which means the gossip is a'swirlin'.

First up, Us Weekly is reporting that Shookus left her husband in order to be with Affleck.

"She was married and had a baby and left her husband to be with Ben," a source told the outlet.

Second rumor, the two have been dating for nearly three years not three months, meaning they were having a scandalous affair while still married to their significant others. According to this rumor, Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex, found out about the affair all the way back in 2015.

"They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair," a source alleged to Us Weekly. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

Another source who spoke with People echoed this sentiment, "Both of them were married at the time. They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it. Jen and [Shookus’] husband both found out about it around the same time” a few years later.

Wait, wasn't Affleck just supposedly diddling the nanny within that time frame?

On the more plausible side of the rumor mill, a source close to Affleck reportedly denies the affair claims, maintaining that the two have only been dating for a few months.

Aka. It's casual. So calm yourselves.

The two just started going out in public together last week when she joined him on a work trip to London. They reportedly dined at a swanky restaurant called Gymkhana and saw The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre.