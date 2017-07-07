 
Ben Affleck Has Quietly Re-entered the Dating Pool

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Lia Toby/WENN
He's definitely not hung up on his ex-wife

Happy Friday, and also Ben Affleck is here to ruin your weekend. Why, you ask? Because he is dating someone who is decidedly not Jennifer Garner, his true soul mate. Why, cruel world? Why?

The woman who is ruining all our hopes and dreams is Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. A source told Us Weekly that Shookus has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles with Affleck. Last week, they spent four nights together in London before being spotted together again in L.A. Insert crying emoji here.

"They were together on the set of Justice League in London where Ben was filming reshoots," a source dished, adding that Affleck is "very happy" and "very much enjoying spending time with Lindsay."

She's probably great, but she's not Jennifer Garner. With that in mind, it's going to take us a hot minute to warm up to this situation. But in case it helps, here are some admittedly badass things we've learned so far about Shookus:

1. She's a mom and a divorcée

Shookus shares a daughter with her ex-husband, Kevin Miller, whom she met when they worked together on Saturday Night Live in 2002. At the time, she was an assistant producer and Miller was a writers' assistant. Shookus has stayed on at SNL, while Miller now works on Late Night with Seth Myers.

2. She's a veteran at SNL

Shookus has risen through the ranks in the 15 years she's worked on the show, and she's now the producer who oversees casting, meaning she has a heavy hand in how the show changes and develops.

3. She's a successful lady

In 2015, Shookus was one of The Hollywood Reporter's "Up-and-Coming Execs 35 and Under."

She's still not Jennifer Garner, but if this is our reality now, we'll do our best to accept it. We just hope Affleck isn't looking as puffy and sad as he has since he and Garner announced their split. If he's happy, we're happy.

