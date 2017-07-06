It doesn't get more British than this

Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

If you don’t want to be reprimanded by the queen, then don’t eat her flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Stirling Castle in Scotland on Wednesday and was given a bouquet of flowers. The queen was entering the castle when she stopped to say hi to a Shetland pony, who promptly tried to eat her flowers.

“Go away!” the queen scolds the pony. Then she hides the flowers behind her back and adorably taps the pony on the nose. “They always eat the flowers,” she explains, while the rest of her party giggles along.

You can watch the cute video below.

The 91-year-old monarch can be seen wearing one of her signature pink skirt suits with matching hat and handbag during her visit to the castle.

The queen approached the pony, whose name is Cruachan IV, to say hello to the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. She was visiting with her husband, Prince Philip, to celebrate her 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

She was awarded the keys to the castle by the Earl of Mar and Kellie, who is the ancestral keeper of keys. The queen and her party will be spending the next week at the castle while traveling all around Scotland during Royal Week.

The queen has been known to have a soft spot for horses, riding and enjoying their company through most of her reign. But this time, the famous pony and the queen had a bit of a disagreement. Nothing a little reprimanding can’t take care of!