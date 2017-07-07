His family is reportedly mortified

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Updated July 7, 2017, 12:20 p.m. PT: Rob Kardashian has always been the black sheep in the famous family, but unsurprisingly, the Kardashians are less than pleased about his Instagram tirade against Blac Chyna.

"The entire family is very disappointed in Rob's actions yesterday," one source told E! News. "All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly and are trying to brush it under the rug."

That insider added that Kris Jenner, Rob's mom, is struggling with how to respond to him.

"She is very distraught," the source said. "Kourtney Kardashian is in her own world on vacation, and Khloé Kardashian is in her own world with [boyfriend] Tristan Thompson. Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream. The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry. The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."

Another source added that the family "is loyal to Rob and will always support him," but that he "definitely went too far."

"They are concerned for Dream and the potential impact this kind of behavior will have on her," the source told E! News. "Having two parents who are at war with one other is not a healthy situation. Rob has a tendency to act impulsively and not think about what he is doing and who it might affect. He gets hysterical, and the only way he can deal with it is to lash out at Chyna and try to humiliate her. It feels good in the moment, but afterwards, he always feels bad and wishes he hadn't done or said the things he did. The Kardashians are very concerned for Dream and for Rob."

The source continued, "This kind of public meltdown is not acceptable and Rob knows that, he just can't control his impulses. They are disappointed in him and trying to teach him that he needs to put Dream first."

Another source echoed those sentiments to Entertainment Tonight.

"What happened was so low and inappropriate. It's very frustrating to deal with a person who can't control himself," that insider said. "His family and close friends asked him to stop posting yesterday, but he wouldn't listen. He won't listen to anyone. The family can only do or say so much."

The source said that the entire family is "mortified," especially Kris.

"Kris never publicly defamed Caitlyn in their relationship or what happened after. She never said one unpleasant thing about Caitlyn in the media. Kris handled that situation with class, and she was hoping Rob would follow that example," the insider said. "Kris has done so much for Rob, but no one knows what else they can do for him anymore."

And what's more, the family is rightly concerned about how all of this will affect Dream, Rob's 7-month-old daughter with Chyna.

"Everyone’s main concern is Dream. At the end of the day, Chyna is Dream’s mother and she will always be in the picture, so it doesn’t matter what Rob thinks of her or what she’s done to him," the source said. "The comments, pictures and videos he posted yesterday will live on the internet forever, [and] one day, Dream will see what her dad said and did to her mother."

They're right to be worried — Rob has made a serious mess this time.

Updated July 6, 1:15 p.m. PT: Thing are getting uglier by the second now — Blac Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosely, released a statement that sounds like she intends to pursue some sort of legal recourse against Rob Kardashian. This turn of events comes swiftly on the heels of Kardashian's possibly defamatory Instagram tirade that accused her of using heavy drugs, cheating on him, and putting the safety of their daughter, Dream, at risk. There's also currently a concern about whether Kardashian may have posted revenge porn in the form of nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, which would require the further attention of a legal team.

Through Us Weekly's report, Mosley has told ABC News: "We are considering all legal options and recourses at this time." It will be curious to see how this matter unfolds, especially considering Kardashian has not issued an official statement at this time to comment on the incendiary events that led to Chyna's lawyering up.

Updated July 6, 2017, 8:00 a.m. PT: Blac Chyna has clapped back; Rob Kardashian has created more drama and an Instagram account has been deleted — oh my! Here are all the new developments in the crazy drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna that have happened since last night.

First, Chyna appears to have responded to all the messages Kardashian posted about her. She posted two videos to her Snapchat that show her wearing an all-diamond watch and two diamond-encrusted Cartier bracelets and diamond rings while Drake's song "Cameras" plays in the background — you can hear these lyrics during the clips: "Don't listen to the lies, I swear they all lies / You know I could be your knight in shining armor all tires / Girl, they love me like I'm Prince, like the new king with the crown / Bunch of underground kings, thought you knew how we get."

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Chyna captioned both videos, "LOL." Fans are speculating that it's all jewelry bought for her by Kardashian.

Meanwhile, another rapper has gotten caught up in the drama. Rapper T.I. commented on one of Kardashian's posts about Chyna, writing, "Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro."

Kardashian wasn't having it. He clapped back with a new Instagram post directed at T.I. and his wife, Tiny, claiming they paid Chyna to have a threesome with them.

"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny," Kardashian wrote. "Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him."

Kardashian has since deleted his Instagram altogether. His family still has yet to comment, despite maintaining their own active presence on social media.

What an absolute mess.



Original story:

Um, Rob Kardashian's Instagram is a lot right now. On Wednesday, Kardashian went on an absolute tear on his Instagram account, posting possibly defamatory and libelous posts that levy serious allegations against his ex, Blac Chyna. While the couple has had a very tumultuous relationship in the public eye, it would appear this feud is being taken to another level.

Here's what we know so far about what's going on with Kardashian and his constantly-forever-on-and-off lady friend Chyna, who have always been the drama couple. First, Chyna made some pretty intense allegations about Kardashian, writing on her Snapchat that he abused her. "Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen," she wrote. "U put hand on me I swear on god... On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian."

Those allegations were apparently all the flame it took to ignite the powder keg that is Kardashian, because he took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to fire back with a long series of posts accusing Chyna of cheating, using hard drugs, having their daughter just to spite the father of her first child, rapper Tyga, and more. Some of the posts Kardashian made have been deleted at the time of this reporting, like a series of nude shots of Chyna that he claims she sent him. It's really intense, fam.

Others seem to be being deleted and reposted throughout the hour. But the following screenshots tell as much of the story as we seem to be able to get. Kardashian is not playing, and he's making some really serious accusations about his ex here.

First, he posted a video he claimed was sent to him by Chyna, showing her in bed, allegedly with rapper Rarri True. In the caption, he wrote that Chyna had slept with him immediately before the man in the video, and added, "U need help."

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Then he posted a selfie allegedly taken by True in the bed Kardashian and Chyna shared while they were together. In the caption, Kardashian rants about all the bills he claims he pays for Chyna.

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Next, Kardashian posted text accusing Chyna of heavy drug use, claiming she's asked him to buy alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy and Molly for her.

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Then Kardashian posted a text exchange with a man he claims is sleeping with Chyna and hitting him up for money.

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted a photo of Chyna, who he claims is post-op in the pic after he paid for plastic surgery for her after she gave birth to Dream.

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Following those, Kardashian posted a series of text posts, ranting about many of the accusations he had already made and repeatedly accusing Chyna of "disrespecting" him.

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Image: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

One other thing: According to TMZ, the nude shots of Chyna that were posted, deleted, reposted and deleted again don't fall under California's revenge porn law because Chyna liked the pics on Instagram. The law states that "A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another ... knowing they'll cause emotional distress" can be sentenced to up to six months in jail. Chyna's decision to hit like probably negates any claim she would have had that the photos caused emotional distress, the site reports.

The messages are bizarre, not to mention possibly libelous and defamatory. We don't know what's going on, but we do know this is just the latest for Kardashian and Chyna, who have had a tumultuous relationship and who both have histories of volatile behavior. It should also be noted that outside of Kardashian's posts, there has been no official statement made by Kardashian, Chyna, True or the rest of the Kardashian family.