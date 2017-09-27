The Grey's Anatomy star has agreed to pay spousal & child support to his estranged wife

Image: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

Update September 27, 2017, 7:30 a.m. PT: There are new developments in Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams' separation from his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. According to E! News, Williams and Drake-Lee have reached a temporary settlement in their divorce proceedings, with Williams set to pay Drake-Lee a $160,000 advance. As E! News reports it, "$100,000 will serve as a 'temporary spousal support for [Aryn] and child support on behalf of the parties' minor children.' In addition, $60,000 will be an advance toward Aryn's attorney fees." Additionally, the money will reportedly be paid out in installments from Williams' first three Grey's Anatomy paychecks from the upcoming season.

Neither Williams nor Drake-Lee have released statements on the matter, either personally or through their reps, since the news broke.

Original story:

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is officially in a custody battle with his estranged ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, for his two children. Us Weekly reported that the actor is fighting for joint physical custody of his daughter, Sadie, and son, Maceo. In official court documents obtained by Us Weekly, his attorneys claim that Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, has refused more and more time that Williams has requested to spend with his children.

Williams writes in the documents, “Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long, I have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half-hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children.” Ouch.

The two divorced in April after a 10-year relationship, five as a couple and five as married. Williams himself filed for the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. He has also said that he has “always been an active, involved, hands-on dad,” which makes the divorce all the more difficult and this situation unbearable for him.

Drake-Lee’s lawyer responded to Williams’ court filings with a statement about the state of affairs. “Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams,” lawyer Jill Hersh told Us Weekly. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family... Therefore, [Aryn] will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations.”

It sure seems like a difficult time for the whole Williams family, but no word has been given on court dates or final filings. Hopefully, a fair decision can be made, but in the meantime, we hope the situation doesn’t escalate to a more hostile level.