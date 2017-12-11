Way to crush our dreams, Dwayne Johnson

Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Updated Dec. 11, 2017, 7:45 a.m. PT: Well, Dwayne Johnson has officially killed all of our hopes that he might take a stab at a presidential run in 2020.

Since it's become a very real possibility for more than one celebrity and/or non-politician to ascend to the presidency, it was only a matter of time before folks started naming good celebrity candidates. Considering Johnson's near-universal likability (among other positive qualities), why wouldn't he be the first celeb we'd actively cheer for to run for president.

Well, Johnson has given his official comment on those presidential run rumors and folks, it's not good. While promoting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on The Graham Norton Show with his Jumanji co-stars recently, Johnson confirmed he would not likely run for any kind of public office anytime soon.

"So here's the problem, right, it's been very flattering right? That there's been this really interesting uptick in public opinion, wanting that to happen," he explained to the show's host, Graham Norton. "But the problem is this guy to my right will completely sabotage the campaign," he joked, referencing actor Kevin Hart.

Hart, who has a cheeky relationship with his frequent onscreen partner-in-crime, played right along and confirmed he would indeed do anything to sabotage any campaign Johnson ran. "100 percent. I would take you down. I don't want it to happen just because it would make you that much better than me," he joked.

Original story, published May 20, 2017: If Donald Trump can be president, then Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is more than qualified for the job. While the masses may agree, according to a new PPP poll, Johnson himself isn't sure if he's up for the job. Way to crush all of our hopes and dreams!

"I don’t know if I would make a good president," Johnson admitted in an interview with Good Morning America. "I know that I have a certain skill set, and I think it’s in that skill set that people see and that people would want me to run."

He added, "And I also think that’s reflective of them wanting to see a better leadership happen right now."

I'm going to go ahead and pretend that Johnson is just trying to be humble as he amps up his plans to garner campaign donations ahead of his 2020 campaign announcement.

Wishful thinking?

Perhaps. But Johnson still has plenty of time to see the light and realize that America needs him. Does he have foreign policy experience? Well, I mean, he's shot movies in all sorts of exotic locales. Does he have military experience? He did spend a healthy chunk of his career fake-beating men to the ground. What about his economic policies, you ask? He's rich. He's clearly done something right.

All in all, I'd say he's got all the bases covered.

Plus — and this is a big plus — he's actually a likable guy. He's got some serious charm and charisma, he's philanthropic to his core, he's a sweet family man. I mean, c'mon, it's The Rock, people.

OK, OK, in all seriousness, I don't necessarily need Johnson to run for president. What I do need: A president that is actually a decent human being. That sounds like a good place to start.